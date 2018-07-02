So much for that Harvey Weinstein comeback

Jul. 2, 2018, 3:31 p.m.
- Opinion
- #MeToo
It’s hard to think of anyone who plummeted from power faster and further than Harvey Weinstein. And with the announcement Monday that a Manhattan grand jury had updated its indictment from May against Weinstein with three more charges, the onetime Hollywood overlord turned ankle-monitored outcast now faces not just the possibility of lifetime banishment from Hollywood but possible lifetime imprisonment as well.
Weinstein was initially charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another. He pleaded not guilty. Now he’s been hit with new assault charges for allegedly forcing a third woman to have sex with him. The three additional charges carry a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.
Since last fall, dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct and assault, leading to his downfall and his perp walk into a New York City police station and giving rise to the #MeToo movement and the unprecedented raising of consciousness about the unacceptability of sexual harassment.
Jul. 2, 2018, 2:02 p.m.
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
When the Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s so-called travel ban last week, Justice Sonia Sotomayor offered a passionate dissent from the bench. She accused the 5-4 majority of "turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering the [ban] inflicts upon countless families and individuals, many of whom are United States citizens."
It was a dramatic moment, but the American people didn’t get to see and hear it. The court bars television cameras not only from oral arguments but also from the supposedly public announcements in which justices summarize their opinions.
It doesn’t look as if that is going to change anytime soon. Three days after he announced the travel-ban decision, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was scotching the ideas of cameras in the court.
Jul. 2, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
A noxious legislative proposal leaked out of the White House over the weekend, and for once the name matched the stink the bill would raise: the U.S. Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act, or less delicately, the U.S. FART Act.
Axios reported Sunday that it had obtained a copy of the five-page draft bill, which would empower the president to raise tariffs unilaterally on any country that imposes “significantly” higher tariffs or other barriers to U.S. goods than the United States imposes on its goods. The measure would violate key World Trade Organization rules that the United States has committed to — and that Trump has disparaged as bad for Americans.
The irony here is that the WTO was created to resolve the sort of dispute that Trump would rather settle with tariffs — a tax on imports that raises the price of goods here in the United States and that encourages retaliation by foreign companies on exported U.S. products.
Jul. 2, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
- Opinion
- The Golden State
LeBron James is coming to Los Angeles. For the next three years at least, the greatest basketball player in the world will be playing for the Lakers.
But while we’re all still celebrating the purple and gold’s impending return to basketball relevance, here’s a fun fact I’d like to remind my fellow Angelenos: Our new basketball savior doesn’t like to drive.
Not only does he not like to drive, LeBron James is a cyclist. It’s his preferred method of transit. He’s been known to ride his bike to and from games. He holds annual “bike-a-thon” charity events in home state of Ohio. He bought a stake in the bike company Cannondale. He’s even got the spandex.
Jun. 29, 2018, 3:11 p.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
It’s easy to see why Senate Democrats feel frustrated about the prospect of President Trump filling a second vacancy on the Supreme Court now that Justice Anthony M. Kennedy has retired. (Trump said Friday that he will announce his choice on July 9.)
Still fuming — and rightly so — about the way Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made it possible for Trump to appoint Neil Gorsuch to the court, the Democrats are arguing for delaying consideration of a second Trump nominee until after the midterm elections.
Their hope is that Democrats will regain control of the Senate in November and thus deny an unacceptable Trump nominee the votes necessary for confirmation. (And it’s pretty clear that a lot of Democrats will consider any Trump nominee unacceptable.)
Jun. 29, 2018, 2:16 p.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
Call it situational principles about the separation of powers.
Republicans complained bitterly about the Obama administration effectively rewriting federal laws through regulation and enforcement decisions — and they were occasionally right about that (see, e.g., the decision to flat-out ignore the statutory deadlines for the requirement that larger employers offer health insurance to their full-time workers). But they have cheered on the Trump administration’s efforts to do the same in multiple arenas (see, e.g., just about everything the Environmental Protection Agency has been doing).
That’s left the courts to rein in the administration, and a federal judge in Washington did so in the nick of time Friday. Vox reported that U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg blocked an administration-approved plan by the state of Kentucky to require Medicaid recipients to work or participate in training programs in order to remain insured.
Jun. 29, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- The Swamp
One of the defining aspects of the Trump administration — beyond chaos and confusion, insults and petulance — is the relentless attacks on foreigners and immigrants. The administration has capped refugee resettlement for this year at 45,000, one of the lowest levels since 1980, and has endorsed legislation that would cut legal immigration to 40% of current levels while ending the decades-old policy of focusing immigration on family reunification.
He also has tried to end protected status for 690,000 “Dreamers” — people who have lived here without permission since arriving in the country as children — and lifted protections for 310,000 people stranded in the U.S. by disasters and turmoil in their home countries.
Jun. 29, 2018, 5:43 a.m.
- Opinion
- Guns and Ammo
An attack on a newspaper is the same as an attack on the Constitution, on the nation’s earliest face of the 1st Amendment.
Thursday’s murders at the local newspaper in Annapolis, Md., were allegedly committed by a man who police say staged “a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette.”
The targeted killing of journalists is something we think of as happening elsewhere — in Mexico, where journalists are gunned down by drug lords and their cronies; in Russia, where journalist critics of Vladimir Putin turn up dead; in Syria and Afghanistan; in France, where Islamic State supporters massacred Charlie Hebdo magazine journalists.
Jun. 29, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
- Opinion
- Plastic Trash
- The Golden State
Gov. Jerry Brown used some strong words Thursday in a rare signing message for a bill temporarily banning local governments from taxing soda and single-use plastic in exchange for the soda industry withdrawing a ballot initiative that would have made it harder to raise taxes.
“An abomination,” Brown called the initiative.
The ballot measure, which was funded primarily by soda companies such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi, would have raised the threshold for approving a local tax measure to a two-thirds vote. Currently, some taxes can be approved with a simple majority of local votes cast. What Brown found particularly objectionable was the language that would have expanded the definition of a state tax subject to a two-third vote of the Legislature to cover some types of fees that state agencies currently have the authority to impose.
Jun. 28, 2018, 6:22 p.m.
- Opinion
- Guns and Ammo
If newspapers are the first draft of history, Twitter represents the notes that should have been crumpled up and thrown away.
The shocking news about the shootings Thursday at the Annapolis, Md., offices of Capital Gazette Communications, which publishes the Capital and the Maryland Gazette, prompted a considerable amount of finger-pointing and blame-assigning even before police announced a death toll, let alone identifying the shooter or his motive.
Some outlets are just now reporting a name, adding that it appeared to be a guy who’d lost a defamation lawsuit against the Capital. If so, that would contradict the operating assumptions fueling the flow of angry hot takes for the first few hours after the shooting — for example, that it was motivated by President Trump’s incessant attacks on the news media or by Rep. Maxine Waters’ call to confront Trump’s top appointees wherever they might be found (no, that one doesn’t make any sense to me either).