Mass shootings get our attention, but the daily death tally of gunfire defines us

May. 22, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
The mass killing at Santa Fe High School in Texas grabbed the nation by the throat for a few hours last week, but in truth few people are paying much attention anymore, which is yet more evidence of how routinized these violent acts have become.
But even more routinized are the other daily incidents of gun violence that plague the nation in a steady rhythm. On Monday, for instance, guns were fired in at least 54 incidents across the U.S., with 12 people killed and 29 wounded, according to statistics compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.
That’s just one day.
May. 21, 2018, 2:32 p.m.
POMPEO TO IRAN: DROP DEAD!
That wouldn’t be a completely accurate headline for a report about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech Monday about U.S. policy toward Iran, but it’s not much of an exaggeration.
In an address at the Heritage Foundation, Pompeo followed up on President Trump’s repudiation of the international agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear program — an agreement Iran has complied with — by demanding that the Islamic Republic agree to a new deal that would prevent it from enriching any uranium for any purpose.
May. 21, 2018, 9:29 a.m.
The first fruits of the Trump administration’s get-tough-on-China policies were harvested this weekend, and the results were promising for U.S. farmers and energy companies. For everyone else, not so much.
The president has fixated on reducing China’s $335-billion annual trade surplus with the U.S. That’s a function of many factors, only some of which are problematic. Nevertheless, China — recognizing whom they’re dealing with — has agreed to increase its purchases of U.S. agricultural products and natural gas, Reuters reported, albeit without committing to a specific dollar amount.
The administration promptly suspended its plan to levy tariffs on $150 billion worth of Chinese products — or it didn’t, depending on whether you believe Treasury Secretary Steven T. “Yes We Did” Mnuchin or U.S. Trade Representative Robert “No We Didn’t” Lighthizer.
May. 21, 2018, 7:09 a.m.
On Monday it will be learned whether the Justice Department has found a way to defuse President Trump’s outrageous demand for an investigation into his latest conspiracy theory about the Russia investigation.
On Sunday the president made good on his threats to get involved in the department’s investigations when he tweeted:
May. 18, 2018, 5:02 p.m.
We have learned so many fun and interesting facts about President Donald Trump over the past year and half.
Most are things that I feel I can safely say no one really wanted to know, such as the extent of his Diet Coke dependence, the size of the button on his desk that could end life on Earth and the fact that our “very stable genius” president doesn’t actually read things.
On Friday, we learned something new. Trump does not feel loyalty to the Republican candidates who supported his own run for the presidency.
May. 18, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
How Nixonian of him.
The Washington Post, in a nice twist of irony, reports that President Trump has been strong-arming the postmaster general to double the rate it charges Amazon — along with a handful of other companies — for all those deliveries. The reason? Amazon is the fiefdom of mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos, who has drawn the ire of our thin-skinned president by owning the Washington Post, which has been covering Trump with admirable depth and breadth.
So the president of the United States is apparently trying to use his office to punish someone he perceives as a political enemy.
May. 18, 2018, 11:14 a.m.
In today’s installment of President Trump’s unceasing attack on special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation, the president is floating a new theory — that the FBI sneaked a mole into his 2016 campaign.Friday morning, Trump tweeted:
Even with the uncharacteristic qualification — “if true” — this is a sensational allegation. But it’s also part of a pattern.
May. 18, 2018, 9:43 a.m.
At the risk of sounding like I’m defending the indefensible, there’s something unnerving about the backlash against Aaron Schlossberg.
Here’s the incident that catapulted Schlossberg into the public eye:
There’s something clearly wrong with this guy. And now, thanks to YouTube and my fellow carrion birds in the media, the story of the guy who threatened to call immigration agents on food-service workers who spoke Spanish is all over the internet.
May. 18, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
The school day was just getting started in Santa Fe, Texas, when the gunshots began. Little is known at this point about what happened next. At least eight are dead, maybe as many as 10, with others wounded and being treated at hospitals, including students and adults. One suspect, a student, is reportedly in custody, another detained. There was early talk of a shotgun and, later, suspected explosive devices found at the school and a home, but as we all know from experience these details are fluid and will change. That’s the disconnect between the desire to know, and the pace of an investigation.
“We all know from experience” — that’s the crucial phrase.
So we watch the live coverage on TV, scan the web for updates, cling to dramatic details and fight the nausea. We share shock on social media, post those little sad faces with a tear in the eye, and if a child is near give a hug of reassurance. But there really is nothing to be reassured about.
May. 17, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
If House Republicans really were believers in the free market, they’d kill the U.S. sugar program.
Democrats are the ones who aren’t so faithful to bedrock capitalist principles, so they can be excused for supporting a program in which the government essentially controls how much farmers produce and, in effect, taxes consumers for the benefit of a politically connected special interest. Well, maybe they can’t be excused for that, but at least their position would be understandable.
Yet the House is now considering an $867-billion farm bill that, among other lamentable provisions, would continue a sugar program that has both of those features.