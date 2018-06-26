President Trump unfriends Harley-Davidson

It’s ridiculous that Kim Kardashian has been getting grief online for making her just-turned-5 daughter North’s naturally curly hair bone straight. The young girl (Kim K’s daughter with Kanye West, of course) was photographed, beaming, her long, shiny hair pulled tightly in a high ponytail. But critics sounded the alarm on Twitter — “Leave her natural hair alone,” someone cried out.

And this wasn’t even Kardashian’s first hair controversy in recent days; she also got lambasted for wearing cornrow-like braids at the MTV Movie & TV Awards last weekend. So she’s either appropriating a black hairstyle for herself (she said it was a tribute to Bo Derek) or making her black daughter’s hair look white.

Kardashian defended her daughter’s hairstyle, saying it was done with nothing more damaging than a flat iron. “It was her birthday and all she wanted was to try to have her hair straightened,” Kardashian told the Hollywood Reporter, adding, “I’m not gonna let her straighten her hair all the time, but if she wants it that way two or three days a year, then that’s fine with me.”