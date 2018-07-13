Scott Pruitt belched soot on the environment one last time on his way out the door

Raymond Burr starred on television as Perry Mason, the defense attorney who grilled guilty witnesses. (Los Angeles Times)

At his joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday, President Trump said that he would raise the issue of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election with Vladimir Putin when the two leaders meet in Helsinki next week. Later in the day, Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein gave Trump some ammunition if he’s willing to use it.

“Will we be talking about meddling? I will absolutely bring that up,” Trump said. “I don’t think you’ll have any, ‘Gee, I did it, I did it, you got me.’ There won’t be a Perry Mason here, I don’t think.” (Mason was the fictional defense attorney who cleared his clients by extracting confessions from the real killers.)

Nevertheless, Trump insisted that he would “absolutely firmly ask the question.”