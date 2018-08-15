Sick of increasingly hot summers? Well, they may just be warming up

Aug. 15, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
- Opinion
- We're All Doomed
Southern California sweated out record-setting triple-digit temperatures in July in places ranging from downtown Los Angeles to Santa Ana. That’s Inland Empire heat in the L.A. Basin.
And 2018 is on track to be one of the hottest years since record-keeping began in 1880, fitting in with the past four years – 2016 was the warmest year, 2015 the second-warmest, followed by 2017 and 2014. And 2016 was an El Niño year, as this year might prove to be (70% chance by winter) — El Niños put upward pressure on temperatures.
And now scientists are using a new probability formula say the next five years will likely be “anomalously warm.”
Aug. 14, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
- Opinion
- The Golden State
- Election 2018
Vanessa Delgado must be having some seriously mixed emotions about joining the California Senate this week: Joy at winning a special election last week to replace former state Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia), who quit earlier this year rather than face an expulsion vote by his peers, and despair that her first month in the Senate will effectively be her last.
This odd proposition is due to the peculiarities of California’s election law, which requires a special election for vacant seats even if there’s a concurrent election for the next regular term. It’s silly, costly and, as we now see, unfair to the candidates in both races. (The editorial board has written more than once that the special election rules ought to be revised.)
Delgado ran in both races. She was one of the two top vote-getters in the special election primary (then won the runoff in that race), but did not make the November runoff for the next four-year term.
Aug. 14, 2018, 11:28 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- We're All Doomed
Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted (kill me) that his former communications aide Omarosa Manigault Newman (seriously, let’s get off this planet) is a “dog.”
It was just the latest in a string of insults he’s lobbed at high-profile black Americans. Less than two weeks ago, he called basketball star LeBron James and CNN anchor Don Lemon dumb. (This is a Trump go-to: he’s repeatedly said Rep. Maxine Waters has a “low I.Q.”)
Trump is riled up that Newman has been on the talk-show circuit promoting her new book, a splashy tell-all about her time in the White House. On “CBS This Morning,” she unveiled a tape from the campaign that appears to reveal aides discussing how to handle Trump’s alleged use of the N-word if it ever came to light.
Aug. 14, 2018, 11:14 a.m.
- Opinion
- The Golden State
As he challenges incumbent Democrat Dianne Feinstein for a seat in the U.S. Senate, state Sen. Kevin de Leon (D-Los Angeles) has made resisting the Trump administration a centerpiece of his campaign. A good illustration is his take-no-prisoners approach to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. Feinstein isn’t doing enough to try to block the appointment, De Leon says, arguing that Democrats should go so far as to shut down the Senate.
OK, so what’s the endgame there? As members of the minority party, the only tools at Senate Democrats’ disposal where nominees are concerned are dilatory ones. They can use the filibuster to kill most types of legislation, but not nominations — thanks in large part to their own shortsighted decision in 2013 to forbid filibusters on almost all nominees. (The only exception was Supreme Court justices, but Republicans predictably removed that barrier after Trump took office.)
The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled Kavanaugh’s hearing for Sept. 4, and assuming he clears that hurdle, the only thing that can stop him from being confirmed is Republicans. Sure, Democrats could threaten to filibuster the spending bills necessary to keep the federal government operating on all cylinders after Oct. 1, but the GOP may have Kavanaugh confirmed by then. And even if it doesn’t, partially shutting down the government over Kavanaugh A) won’t stop the Senate from voting on his nomination, and B) isn’t likely to win much support from a public that does not like government shutdowns.
Aug. 13, 2018, 10:37 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
The easy thing to say about the fallout from Omarosa Manigault Newman’s revelation that she recorded conversations with President Trump and White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly is that there’s no honor among reality TV stars.
The former “Apprentice” star, who was fired from her White House position by Kelly, is promoting a tell-all book about the administration and her loss of faith in Trump. She has accused the president of being a racist and claims that he has displayed signs of a "mental decline.”
Trump in turn has called his former co-star “wacky,” a “lowlife” and “vicious, but not smart.” (Attacking the intelligence of his African American critics is becoming a Trump staple.) He also accused her of missing meetings and said that he asked her to join the White House staff because she “begged me for a job, tears in her eyes.”Trump further tweeted:
Aug. 13, 2018, 9:59 a.m.
- Opinion
- The Witch Hunt
How many FBI agents can you name?
The agency has produced a handful of famous (or infamous) directors — most notably, J. Edgar Hoover. For the most part, though, it’s a faceless organization of seemingly interchangeable parts. And that’s by design.
Peter Strzok, whom the FBI fired on Friday, illustrates why.
Aug. 10, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
- The Swamp
Porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is currently in Iowa, where he's glad-handing the locals at a state fair as he mulls a 2020 run for president.
I'm going to ask politely: Oh my god, please don't.
Avenatti has skyrocketed to national recognition as the lawyer defending Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in her quest to be released from a 2016 nondisclosure agreement regarding what she says was a one-night stand with President Trump in 2006. The Newport Beach attorney has built a career winning major settlements from celebrities and corporations — what he calls "fighting on behalf of Davids vs. Goliaths." He's also racked up his fair share of troubles, including a bankruptcy at his law firm and and multiple lawsuits filed by employees of a coffee chain he owned.
Aug. 10, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
You will be forgiven for not remembering all the ways in which Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has drawn the attention of ethics investigators. That’s because there are so many of them.
In fact, since the departures of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Environmental Protection Agency director Scott Pruitt, Zinke is likely the most conflicted member of the administration not named Trump or Kushner.
Aug. 10, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
- Opinion
- We're All Doomed
On Wednesday, the journal Science broke the story that neuroscientist and lab director Tania Singer allegedly bullied and intimidated her colleagues, particularly pregnant women. Singer is one of the world’s most respected empathy researchers, best known for her groundbreaking work on feeling others’ pain and the impact of meditation.
Singer isn’t the only academic whose alleged personal behavior is in conflict with her professional focus. In March, the Boston Globe reported that psychiatrist Bessel van der Kolk was fired from his post as medical director of the Brookline Center, where he had worked for 35 years, for allegedly bullying and denigrating employees. His 2014 book, “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,” has been celebrated by experts and laypeople alike; the New York Times ran a 7,000-word profile of Van der Kolk in advance of its release.
Singer and Van der Kolk are far from the first geniuses to (allegedly) also be awful IRL. Think: Bobby Fischer. Hemingway. Flaubert. Mailer.
Aug. 9, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
In case there was any lingering doubt that House Republicans are in the tank for President Trump, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) told fellow Republicans at a fundraiser in Spokane, Wash., that the GOP needs to hang onto the House majority in order to protect the president from the Russia investigation and possible impeachment.
The comments, which were recorded by an attendee and eventually aired in part Wednesday night on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” make it abundantly clear that Nunes, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee and was an early Trump supporter, is more interested in maintaining Republican power than he is about finding the truth. The fundraiser was with House Republican Conference Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), the fourth most powerful member of the House majority.