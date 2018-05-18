Symptoms of our national illness: Guns, violence, inaction - and a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas

The school day was just getting started in Santa Fe, Texas, when the gunshots began. Little is known at this point about what happened next. At least eight are dead, maybe as many as 10, with others wounded and being treated at hospitals, including students and adults. One suspect, a student, is reportedly in custody, another detained. There was early talk of a shotgun and, later, suspected explosive devices found at the school and a home, but as we all know from experience these details are fluid and will change. That’s the disconnect between the desire to know, and the pace of an investigation.