The Academy Award for cash money eyeballs goes to ...

Aug. 8, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
This morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its intent to cut the Oscars to a cool three hours and to create a new category for “outstanding achievement in popular film.”
Well, look, they had to do something. This year’s Oscars telecast was the lowest-rated of all time. Even I — who have rock-bottom standards for entertainment — got bored. So if the Academy wants to run some awards during the commercial breaks, edit them down, and run them later in the program: Whatever.
I know true film nerds will be upset about that. I get it. I was very upset when the “Poetry Magazine Podcast” changed its format from long, juicy monthly episodes to bite-sized weekly episodes. Everyone else’s world somehow kept spinning on its axis.
Aug. 8, 2018, 3:35 p.m.
The organized labor movement has been taking it in the teeth. For one, participation has been steadily declining; in 1954, 34% of American workers belonged to labor unions. By 2017, that number had fallen to 10.7%. In May, President Trump signed a series of executive orders that would gut union protections for government workers. And in June, the Supreme Court ruled that government workers would no longer be required to pay so-called fair share fees to their unions, as they’d done for decades.
But plot twist: This isn’t another “we’re all going to hell in a handbasket, everything sucks for the left” piece. Now, I can’t say with any shred of confidence that we’re not or that it doesn’t, but organized labor won big Tuesday night in Missouri. Missouri! A purpley state, a former bellwether.
A measure on the ballot asked voters to endorse a Republican-backed law that would keep private-sector unions from collecting “fair share fees” from workers who decide not to become members. As ever, Republicans embraced baldly manipulative branding: they call these efforts, created to starve unions of oxygen, “right to work” laws. But if there’s a “Hamilton” lyric to match every political event, last night’s would be: “He looked at me like I was stupid / I’m not stupid.” Missouri voters untangled the lingo and rejected the measure by a 2-to-1 margin.
It can be hard to message effectively when you’re telling the truth. The truth about unions is that they’re complicated to explain, construct and maintain. A “right to not get the job you’ve had for decades yanked away from you without explanation” or “right to not get totally screwed by your unhinged boss” or “right to wages that increase apace with inflation” law doesn’t roll off the tongue as easily. But these protections matter.
Aug. 7, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
We’re less than two years away from the 2020 census — and, in the eyes of some researchers and advocates, from a possible undercount that could cost California a seat in the House of Representatives.
The problem is that California — particularly Southern California — has large numbers of traditionally hard-to-count people, including minorities, the poor (who often live in converted garages and other hard-to-find sites), children and people living in the country without permission.
Aug. 7, 2018, 11:31 a.m.
Before Donald Trump was a polarizing president, he was a successful reality television celebrity and producer of beauty pageants. And like so many of his entertainment ilk, his name was placed inside a brass-framed terrazzo star on Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame.
Then, like other Walk of Fame honorees such as Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Trump turned to politics. And when he did, his star became a focal point for protest and abuse from those who oppose his policies and views.
It has been defaced with graffiti, stomped and spit on. In 2017, someone placed a gold toilet next to it, with a sign inviting people to “Take a Trump.” Actor George Lopez pretended to urinate on the star last month. Twice it was nearly demolished — once with a sledgehammer before the 2016 election and then again in July by a man with a pickax.
Aug. 7, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
On Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s to-do list when she visited Los Angeles for two days last week? Host a downtown luncheon in support of Occupy ICE. Tour skid row. Participate in a Democratic Socialists of America-sponsored panel discussion at a Koreatown church.
Now, admittedly, several of these functions were fundraisers. Take the panel, for instance: Attendees paid $15. If you couldn’t pay, you could get a subsidized ticket. You could pay more if you wanted to, but you wouldn’t get a better seat.
Ocasio-Cortez, who last month won a surprise primary victory against a powerful incumbent congressman in New York City, skipped Hollywood altogether. According to the Hollywood Reporter, her people never even called Mayor Eric Garcetti. Compare this to other Democratic darlings’ tours and the contrast becomes evident. Tickets to Hillary Clinton’s final Los Angeles fundraiser ranged from $33,400 to $100,000; Elton John performed, naturally. President Obama took the same glitzy approach.
Aug. 6, 2018, 9:21 a.m.
How many times can racists kill a child, both physically and symbolically?
In August 1955, a 14-year-old African American boy from Chicago, Emmett Till, was visiting family in rural Mississippi when he supposedly flirted with or whistled at a 21-year-old white woman, Carolyn Bryant, who was working in the white family’s store. Four days later, her husband, Roy Bryant, and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, kidnapped Till from his uncle’s home, tortured him, shot him, then used barbed wire to tie a heavy metal fan around his neck and dropped the body in the Tallahatchie River.
After a fisherman found the body a few days later, Bryant and Milam were quickly arrested, tried and, after 67 minutes of deliberation, acquitted by an all-white jury. "We wouldn't have taken so long,” one of the jurors later said, “if we hadn't stopped to drink pop." A few months later, the two men admitted in an article in Look magazine that they had indeed killed Till.
Aug. 3, 2018, 3:41 p.m.
A U.S. district judge ruled late Friday that the Trump administration must fully reinstate the Obama-era Deferred Action for Children Arrivals program because President Trump’s decision to end it “was arbitrary and capricious” and the government’s legal justification “inadequately explained.”
Judge John D. Bates of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia affirmed his earlier finding that the Department of Homeland Security failed to offer a reasonable argument for ending DACA, and that a more recent DHS memo rationalizing the decision to end deportation protections for the so-called Dreamers “fails to elaborate meaningfully on the agency’s primary rationale for its decision: the judgment that the policy was unlawful and unconstitutional.”
Aug. 3, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
It’s becoming routine: The New York Times hires someone for its opinion section who’s not a usual suspect, and an aggrieved group on the right or left starts a flame war. The latest target: Sarah Jeong, a tech writer for the Verge, whom the Times’ editorial board officially snapped up Wednesday.
Jeong’s critics have been recirculating a number of tweets she made from 2013 to 2015 that blast white people in general, white men in particular. Here’s an example:
Jeong says the tweets were taken out of the larger context in which they were uttered — she was responding in kind to some of the abuse she’s received on Twitter, where it’s open season on female tech writers (being Asian only intensifies the heat, evidently). She offered two examples of the latter, only one of which is printable: “If I saw you, I would sock you right in your lesbian face.”
Aug. 2, 2018, 11:31 a.m.
Pope Francis threw the weight of the Catholic Church behind the death-penalty abolition movement on Thursday, releasing a new church teaching that says – quoting a speech by the pope last year – that “the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.” That may come as a surprise to Catholics who thought the church already opposed the death penalty.
And it did, in most instances, as spelled out in Catechism No. 2267, which Francis changed in May but didn’t announce until he released a “Letter to the Bishops” on Thursday. The Church previously carved out an exception for an execution “if this is the only possible way of effectively defending human lives against the unjust aggressor.” Though it also said such circumstances “are very rare, if not practically nonexistent,” as Pope John Paul II wrote in his 1995 “Evangelium Vitae” on the sanctity of life.
Aug. 2, 2018, 10:49 a.m.
These are dark times, friends.
California's on fire, again, and seemingly always will be. The economy is allegedly doing well, but the numbers on our paychecks remain stagnant. No one in the White House knows how to change the president's Twitter password. It has been 13 whole months since we last saw a new "Game of Thrones" episode.
And now, our beloved MoviePass is as good as dead. Let's call it advanced life support, with deep-pocketed investors providing infusions of cash to stop the whole thing from flatlining for good.