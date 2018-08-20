The truth is out there, Rudy, and Mueller must be able to question Trump about it

Aug. 20, 2018, 9:47 a.m.
Former New York Mayor and Trump TV lawyer Rudy Giuliani is trying to extricate himself from his mind-boggling comment Sunday on “Meet the Press” that “truth isn’t truth.” The remark came in a colloquy with Chuck Todd about whether President Trump should submit to questioning by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
Here’s the exchange, which involved whether Trump would answer questions about whether, as former FBI Director James B. Comey has said, Trump had told him, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting [former national security advisor Michael] Flynn go.”
Giuliani: “I am not going to be rushed into having him testify so that he gets trapped into perjury. And when you tell me that, you know, he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry, well that’s so silly because it’s somebody’s version of the truth. Not the truth. He didn’t have a, a conversation . . .
Aug. 20, 2018, 8:14 a.m.
On Sunday, the New York Times revealed that Asia Argento, one of the leaders of the #MeToo movement, paid her own accuser hundreds of thousands of dollars, beginning in April. This is a terrible revelation, including for the millions of survivors who include themselves in the broad coalition Argento helped birth.
Some feminists have been quick to dismiss the reporting, simply circulating an excerpt from a letter Argento’s lawyer wrote to her: “You are a powerful and inspiring creator and it is a miserable condition of life that you live among [lousy] individuals who’ve preyed on both your strengths and your weaknesses.” This may be true. But to engage that excerpt without engaging the broader story is cheap and small. It shows an inability to confront information that challenges our worldview; that is the precise work we ask from those who do not appreciate the ways in which sexual violence is built into our society.
While it can be difficult to judge the tone and content of an alleged sexual encounter, the evidence in favor of Jimmy Bennett’s story is substantial. And as Argento has declined to speak to this point, there is no compelling alternative story on offer. Were Bennett a lower-profile woman providing this same evidence against a higher-profile man, the #MeToo coalition would invariably support the survivor’s version of events.
Aug. 17, 2018, 1:25 p.m.
President Trump tweeted a few hours ago that he was canceling the national military parade he had ordered up for this fall in Washington, a decision he made just as unilaterally as when he told the Pentagon to make the arrangements in the first place.
The idea was to march soldiers, veterans and military vehicles (not tanks or other tracked vehicles that would churn up city streets) down a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue — which presumably would have passed in front of the Trump International Hotel along the way. Not that the parade would have drawn business for the Trump family enterprise or anything.
Aug. 16, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Aretha died Thursday morning at the age of 76. We don’t need to say Franklin. She was singular. And anyhow, you already know.
In a statement, Quincy Jones wrote, “Aretha Franklin set the bar upon which every female singer has and will be measured.” Simple as that. She took songs you thought you’d loved (“The Weight,” for instance, or “Bridge Over Troubled Water”) and infused them with new energy. She was a diamond Midas.
At age 10, I learned about Aretha after a much cooler kid told me she’d sung “Say a Little Prayer for You,” a campy, all-cast version of which was featured in my favorite rom-com, “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” I tracked her version down in a tiny town in New England and sang my little guts out to it. She found us all, eventually. Many of us remember exactly when.
Aug. 16, 2018, 8:43 a.m.
Traffic in Los Angeles is infamously awful. Congestion on freeways and streets makes it hard for drivers and bus riders to get across the city for work, school and socializing.
Thank goodness the rich entrepreneurs of the world are on the case, coming up with solutions to solve the most pressing transportation problems in L.A.
Like cutting travel times for Dodger Stadium.
Aug. 16, 2018, 7:49 a.m.
President Trump announced Wednesday that in addition to stripping former CIA director John Brennan of his security clearance, he’s reviewing the clearances of nine other former top government officials who have – in some cases harshly – criticized the president. Yes, the president has an enemies list.
How Nixonian of him.
Aug. 16, 2018, 4:00 a.m.
More than 300 newspapers around the country will participate today in a group protest of President Trump’s frequent attacks on the news media. Each of the papers will publish editorials — their own separate editorials, in their own words — defending freedom of the press.
The Los Angeles Times, however, has decided not to participate. There will be no free press editorial on our page today.
This is not because we don’t believe that President Trump has been engaged in a cynical, demagogic and unfair assault on our industry. He has, and we have written about it on numerous occasions. As early as April 2017, we wrote this as part of a full-page editorial on “Trump’s War on Journalism”:
Aug. 15, 2018, 5:35 p.m.
On Tuesday evening, Rep. Keith Ellison won the Democratic Party nomination for Minnesota attorney general by more than 30 points. It should have been a wholly victorious moment for Ellison, a leader of the Democratic National Committee and a high-profile voice for its progressive flank.
It wasn’t. On Saturday night, Ellison’s former girlfriend’s son published a post on Facebook that accused Ellison of being violent toward his mother, Karen Monahan, during the course of their relationship. He claimed to have discovered abusive texts and tweets, as well as a two-minute video of Ellison dragging her by her feet while yelling expletives at her. Monahan later wrote that her son’s allegations were “true.” Ellison has denied the allegations, including at his victory party.
As a feminist and a survivor of sexual violence, I’m as inclined as one can be to believe women. And yet, my knee-jerk instinct was denial; the account didn’t match my own perception. I’ve followed Ellison’s career for years and interviewed him just last summer. In my experience, he presents himself as a kind and gentle person.
Aug. 15, 2018, 4:52 p.m.
It’s hard to think of anything that could chill speech more powerfully than the message President Trump sent Wednesday.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivered that message at the afternoon briefing, announcing that Trump had revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan. His main offense? Being a harsh critic of the Trump administration.
Let’s be clear about a couple things right up front. The president absolutely has the authority to yank security clearances. They’re supposed to lapse (technically, move from “active” to “current”) as soon as the holder leaves a job that requires such clearance, but Sanders said presidents have traditionally left them in place for former top intelligence and law enforcement officials so they could advise their successors “and as a professional courtesy.”
Aug. 15, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
Southern California sweated out record-setting triple-digit temperatures in July in places ranging from downtown Los Angeles to Santa Ana. That’s Inland Empire heat in the L.A. Basin.
And 2018 is on track to be one of the hottest years since record-keeping began in 1880, fitting in with the past four years – 2016 was the warmest year, 2015 the second-warmest, followed by 2017 and 2014. And 2016 was an El Niño year, as this year might prove to be (70% chance by winter) — El Niños put upward pressure on temperatures.
And now scientists are using a new probability formula say the next five years will likely be “anomalously warm.”