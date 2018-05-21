Trump's latest tantrum about an FBI 'mole' is a challenge for Rod Rosenstein

May. 21, 2018, 7:09 a.m.
- Trump
- The Witch Hunt
On Monday it will be learned whether the Justice Department has found a way to defuse President Trump’s outrageous demand for an investigation into his latest conspiracy theory about the Russia investigation.
On Sunday the president made good on his threats to get involved in the department’s investigations when he tweeted:
May. 18, 2018, 5:02 p.m.
- Trump
- Election 2018
We have learned so many fun and interesting facts about President Donald Trump over the past year and half.
Most are things that I feel I can safely say no one really wanted to know, such as the extent of his Diet Coke dependence, the size of the button on his desk that could end life on Earth and the fact that our “very stable genius” president doesn’t actually read things.
On Friday, we learned something new. Trump does not feel loyalty to the Republican candidates who supported his own run for the presidency.
May. 18, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
- Trump
- Rule of Law
- The Swamp
How Nixonian of him.
The Washington Post, in a nice twist of irony, reports that President Trump has been strong-arming the postmaster general to double the rate it charges Amazon — along with a handful of other companies — for all those deliveries. The reason? Amazon is the fiefdom of mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos, who has drawn the ire of our thin-skinned president by owning the Washington Post, which has been covering Trump with admirable depth and breadth.
So the president of the United States is apparently trying to use his office to punish someone he perceives as a political enemy.
May. 18, 2018, 11:14 a.m.
- Trump
- The Witch Hunt
In today’s installment of President Trump’s unceasing attack on special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation, the president is floating a new theory — that the FBI sneaked a mole into his 2016 campaign.Friday morning, Trump tweeted:
Even with the uncharacteristic qualification — “if true” — this is a sensational allegation. But it’s also part of a pattern.
May. 18, 2018, 9:43 a.m.
- Rule of Law
At the risk of sounding like I’m defending the indefensible, there’s something unnerving about the backlash against Aaron Schlossberg.
Here’s the incident that catapulted Schlossberg into the public eye:
There’s something clearly wrong with this guy. And now, thanks to YouTube and my fellow carrion birds in the media, the story of the guy who threatened to call immigration agents on food-service workers who spoke Spanish is all over the internet.
May. 18, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
- Guns and Ammo
The school day was just getting started in Santa Fe, Texas, when the gunshots began. Little is known at this point about what happened next. At least eight are dead, maybe as many as 10, with others wounded and being treated at hospitals, including students and adults. One suspect, a student, is reportedly in custody, another detained. There was early talk of a shotgun and, later, suspected explosive devices found at the school and a home, but as we all know from experience these details are fluid and will change. That’s the disconnect between the desire to know, and the pace of an investigation.
“We all know from experience” — that’s the crucial phrase.
So we watch the live coverage on TV, scan the web for updates, cling to dramatic details and fight the nausea. We share shock on social media, post those little sad faces with a tear in the eye, and if a child is near give a hug of reassurance. But there really is nothing to be reassured about.
May. 17, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
- The Swamp
If House Republicans really were believers in the free market, they’d kill the U.S. sugar program.
Democrats are the ones who aren’t so faithful to bedrock capitalist principles, so they can be excused for supporting a program in which the government essentially controls how much farmers produce and, in effect, taxes consumers for the benefit of a politically connected special interest. Well, maybe they can’t be excused for that, but at least their position would be understandable.
Yet the House is now considering an $867-billion farm bill that, among other lamentable provisions, would continue a sugar program that has both of those features.
May. 17, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
- The Swamp
From the “This is why we can’t have nice things” file:
A small group of House Republicans representing districts with a more liberal view of immigration policies than that of the House leadership and the president are trying to force a vote on four competing bills to resolve the plight of people who have been living in the U.S. illegally after arriving as children. Each of the bills addresses the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in some capacity, some less onerously than others; under the so-called “queen of the hill” rule all would come to the floor and the top vote-getter would win.
But to get the measures to the floor, proponents need support from 219 House members — all 193 Democrats and at least 26 Republicans (or more if some of the Democrats balk).
May. 17, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
- Trump
- The Witch Hunt
President Trump sent Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III an Unhappy Anniversary card this morning on Twitter (of course):
The argument that Mueller’s investigation is the greatest witch hunt in history seems unfair to the Puritans in Massachusetts who actually killed people during the Salem Witch Hunt. As Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis famously observed in a 1st Amendment case, “Men feared witches and burnt women.” (Actually, the Salem “witches” were hanged.)
May. 17, 2018, 9:49 a.m.
- Trump
- Immigration
- The Golden State
So who exactly was President Trump referring to Wednesday when he referred to some immigrants as “animals?” Let’s go to the transcript.
Trump gathered California lawmakers and law-enforcement officials to discuss the so-called sanctuary laws that bar state and local authorities here from enforcing federal immigration codes, which involve for the most part civil, not criminal, infractions. (This is what California’s laws actually do.) Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims railed against the laws, then complained, “There could be an MS-13 member I know about — if they don’t reach a certain threshold, I cannot tell ICE about it.”
Never mind that MS-13 began in Los Angeles, and that not all of its members are immigrants. Trump responded: