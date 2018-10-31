Don't worry, you're not crazy. There is no Proposition 9 on California's ballot

Julie Swetnick is one of multiple women who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. (Associated Press)

Some people, like our president, wonder why women don’t come forward to report sexual harassment and assault if it’s “really as bad as they say.”

Here’s why: Because, as Christine Blasey Ford’s experience illustrates, there’s just no upside. Not only do you have to relive one of perhaps the worst moments of your life, and in public, but there’s also a good possibility you’ll be told you are mistaken, crazy or conniving.

Ford knew her decision to come forward and recount her experience with a young Brett Kavanaugh would change her life — and not in a good way. And that’s exactly what happened — and continues to happen. She and her family continued to get death threats while Kavanaugh was awarded a seat on the high court.