Worried about Google's political bias? Don't use it

Google's search engine has captured more than 90% of the global market, according to StatCounter.com. (Google)

Republicans who fear that Silicon Valley’s tech titans are actively suppressing conservative voices and ideas have focused their suspicions lately on Google, the internet’s dominant search engine. The Wall Street Journal gave them more ammunition on Friday, reporting that leaked emails from inside Google showed employees discussing ways to “tweak the company’s search-related functions to show users how to contribute to pro-immigration organizations and contact lawmakers and government agencies” in the days after President Trump announced his travel ban.

This story comes about a week after Breitbart News published a leaked internal video showing upset Google executives and employees commiserating about Trump’s surprise victory in November 2016. According to Breitbart, the video “reveals an atmosphere of panic and dismay amongst the tech giant’s leadership, coupled with a determination to thwart both the Trump agenda and the broader populist movement emerging around the globe.”

Google insists that its search results remain unaffected by the opinions of the people who work on the technology, however strong or uniform they may be. In a statement to the Journal, the company declared, “Google has never manipulated its search results or modified any of its products to promote a particular political ideology — not in the current campaign season, not during the 2016 election, and not in the aftermath of President Trump’s executive order on immigration. Our processes and policies would not have allowed for any manipulation of search results to promote political ideologies.”