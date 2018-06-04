Should California force corporations to add women to their boards?

Scott Martelle: But if we think that categories of people have been historically adversely affected by such-and-such system, why would we not support forcing the people who make the decisions to be more representative of the populace? For the moment, I think starting with boards of directors is fine; if broader quotas become necessary, we’ll deal with that then. But I believe corporate America would be more responsive to the needs of America if it wasn't dominated by a small cadre of rich folks looking out for their own. The status quo has led to near-historic income inequality and massive corporate profits. Nice for capitalism; bad for a society. Getting non-1%-ers on boards of directors is a start to unwinding this.