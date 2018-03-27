Does a rash of GOP retirements portend a Democratic wave in November?

They're headed for the exits in Congress, more than 50 lawmakers in all, deciding they've had enough and opting to quit rather than run again in November.
Some — like Minnesota's Democratic Sen. Al Franken, Michigan's Democratic Rep. John Conyers Jr. and Arizona's Republican Rep. Trent Franks — were chased out by sexual harassment charges.
Others, like GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, wished to spare themselves what looked to be uphill reelection fights.
Many more are leaving the House to advance their careers, running for Senate or seeking the governor's office back home.
Historically, it's proved easier to win an open seat than oust an incumbent, which heartens Democrats vying to seize control of the House. Faced with an unusually high number of retirements, Republicans will be defending far more open seats in November than Democrats, who need a gain of 23 to take over.
The GOP is in better shape in the Senate, where Democrats need to pick up just two seats for control, but have many more vulnerable incumbents to defend.
Despite Democratic optimism, however, there is no clear correlation between congressional retirements and a so-called wave election.
Congressional retirements during midterm election years
|Year
|Administration
|Democrats retired
|Republicans retired
|Seat swing
|Year2018
|AdministrationDonald Trump
|Democrats retired18
|Republicans retired41
|Seat swing?
|Year2014
|AdministrationBarack Obama
|Democrats retired14
|Republicans retired17
|Seat swing+22 Republicans
|Year2010
|AdministrationBarack Obama
|Democrats retired23
|Republicans retired21
|Seat swing+69 Republicans
|Year2006
|AdministrationGeorge W. Bush
|Democrats retired11
|Republicans retired18
|Seat swing+36 Democrats
|Year2002
|AdministrationGeorge W. Bush
|Democrats retired14
|Republicans retired27
|Seat swing+10 Republicans
|Year1998
|AdministrationBill Clinton
|Democrats retired20
|Republicans retired18
|Seat swing+5 Democrats
|Year1994
|AdministrationBill Clinton
|Democrats retired34
|Republicans retired23
|Seat swing+60 Republicans
Sources: American Presidency Project, Times Research
So far, 59 lawmakers have announced their departures, the most since 1994, which was a tsunami of a midterm election. The GOP gained 60 congressional seats at that midpoint of the Clinton administration, including 54 in the House, thus ending Democrats' decades-long hold on the chamber.
The second-highest number of retirements came in 2010, another wave year, when Republicans won nearly 70 seats to seize control of the House under President Obama and made big gains in the Senate.
But there were also a significant number of retirements in 2002, when the GOP picked up seats under President George W. Bush. In that election, with the trauma surrounding the Sept. 11 attacks still fresh, Republicans broke the longtime pattern of midterm losses for the party in the White House.
It won't be clear until Nov. 6 whether this congressional exodus signals a wave, or merely the fact that dozens of Washington lawmakers decided life was better elsewhere.
|Member
|Party
|Reason
|photo
|NameJeff Flake
Arizona
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in October 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameAl Franken
Minnesota
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced resignation amid a sexual misconduct scandal in December 2017; left office in January
|photo
|NameThad Cochran
Mississippi
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in March that he would resign April 1 for health reasons
|photo
|NameBob Corker
Tennessee
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in September 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameOrrin G. Hatch
Utah
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in January that he would not seek reelection this year
|Member
|Party
|Reason
|photo
|NameMartha McSally
Arizona
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in January that she would run for Senate
|photo
|NameTrent Franks
Arizona
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced amid a sexual misconduct investigation in December 2017 that he would resign immediately
|photo
|NameKyrsten Sinema
Arizona
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in September 2017 that she would run for Senate
|photo
|NameEd Royce
California (Fullerton)
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in January that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameDarrell Issa
California (Vista)
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in January that he would not seek reelection; may run to represent a different district
|photo
|NameJared Polis
Colorado
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in June 2017 that he would run for governor this year
|photo
|NameRon DeSantis
Florida
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in January that he would run for governor this year
|photo
|NameIleana Ros-Lehtinen
Florida
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in April 2017 that she would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameColleen Hanabusa
Hawaii
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in January that she would run for governor
|photo
|NameRaul R. Labrador
Idaho
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in May 2017 that he would run for governor this year
|photo
|NameLuis V. Gutiérrez
Illinois
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in November 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameTodd Rokita
Indiana
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in August 2017 that he would run for Senate
|photo
|NameLuke Messer
Indiana
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in July 2017 that he would run for Senate this year
|photo
|NameLynn Jenkins
Kansas
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in January 2017 that she would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameJohn Delaney
Maryland
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in July 2017 that he would not seek reelection but instead run for president in 2020
|photo
|NameNiki Tsongas
Massachusetts
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in August 2017 that she would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameSander M. Levin
Michigan
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in December 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameDave Trott
Michigan
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in September 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameJohn Conyers Jr.
Michigan
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusResigned in December 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations
|photo
|NameRick Nolan
Minnesota
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnnounced in February 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameTim Walz
Minnesota
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in March 2017 that he would not seek reelection but would run for governor this year
|photo
|NameGregg Harper
Mississippi
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in January that he would not seek reelection
|photo
|NameCarol Shea-Porter
New Hampshire
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in October 2017 that she would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameFrank A. LoBiondo
New Jersey
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in November 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameRodney Frelinghuysen
New Jersey
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in January that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameMichelle Lujan Grisham
New Mexico
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in December 2016 that she would not seek reelection but would run for governor this year
|photo
|NameSteve Pearce
New Mexico
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in July 2017 that he would not seek reelection but would run for governor this year
|photo
|NameJacky Rosen
Nevada
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in July 2017 that she would not seek reelection but would run for Senate
|photo
|NameRuben Kihuen
Nevada
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced amid a sexual misconduct investigation that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NamePat Tiberi
Ohio
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in October that he would resign in January for a position outside government
|photo
|NameJames B. Renacci
Ohio
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in January that he would not seek reelection but would run for Senate this year
|photo
|NameRobert A. Brady
Pennsylvania
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in January that he would not seek reelection
|photo
|NameRyan Costello
Pennsylvania
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in March that he would not seek reelection
|photo
|NamePatrick Meehan
Pennsylvania
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in January amid sexual harassment allegations that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameBill Shuster
Pennsylvania
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in January that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameLou Barletta
Pennsylvania
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in August 2017 that he would not seek reelection but would run for Senate this year
|photo
|NameCharlie Dent
Pennsylvania
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in September 2017 that he would not seek reelection
|photo
|NameTim Murphy
Pennsylvania
|PartyRepublican
|StatusResigned amid a sex and abortion scandal in October 2017
|photo
|NameTrey Gowdy
South Carolina
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in January that he would not seek reelection and planned to work in the legal field
|photo
|NameKristi Noem
South Dakota
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in November 2016 that she would not seek reelection but would run for governor this year
|photo
|NameJohn J. Duncan Jr.
Tennessee
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in July 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year so he can spend more time with his family
|photo
|NameDiane Black
Tennessee
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in August 2017 that she would run for governor this year instead of seeking reelection
|photo
|NameMarsha Blackburn
Tennessee
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnnounced in October 2017 that she would run for Senate instead of seeking reelection this year
|photo
|NameTed Poe
Texas
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in November 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameSam Johnson
Texas
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in January 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameJeb Hensarling
Texas
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in October 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameJoe L. Barton
Texas
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in November 2017 amid a sexual misconduct scandal that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameBeto O’Rourke
Texas
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in March 2017 that he would run for Senate this year instead of seeking reelection
|photo
|NameLamar Smith
Texas
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in November 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameBlake Farenthold
Texas
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in December 2017, after reports that he’d settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with taxpayer money, that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameGene Green
Texas
|PartyDemocratic
|StatusAnnounced in November 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameRobert W. Goodlatte
Virginia
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in November 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameDave Reichert
Washington
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnounced in September 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year
|photo
|NameEvan Jenkins
West Virginia
|PartyRepublican
|StatusAnnnounced in May 2017 that he would run for Senate instead of seeking reelection this year