Essential Washington
1,995 immigrant children separated from adults in previous two months, officials say

Boys are held at a migrant youth shelter this week in Brownsville, Texas.
Migrant family separations on the border have drawn national attention, as the Trump administration enforces a “zero tolerance” policy of charging parents in criminal court and placing their children in federally funded shelters.

A total of 1,995 children have been separated from 1,940 adult guardians who were prosecuted for entering the country illegally from April 19 to May 31, a Department of Homeland Security spokesman said Friday. The spokesman made the comment during a background telephone briefing with reporters. Officials from the Border Patrol and Department of Justice also participated.

A number of lawmakers from both parties, including House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), have said in recent days that they disagree with the policy of separating children from parents.

Michael Cohen requests gag order to silence Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti

Michael Avenatti outside New York federal court.
Michael Avenatti outside New York federal court. (Andres Kudacki / Associated Press)

President Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is seeking a gag order to stop Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, from maligning him in the news media.

Citing Avenatti’s “seemingly unquenchable thirst for publicity,” Cohen’s lawyer Brent Blakely told a federal judge that Avenatti’s constant bashing of Cohen threatens to deprive Cohen of a fair trial.

In the three months since Daniels sued Cohen and the president to void a contract that bars her from discussing an alleged affair with Trump, Avenatti has talked about the case in at least 121 television appearances and 439 tweets, Blakely said in court papers.

GOP bill would let crime victims sue 'sanctuary' cities; critics decry 'total political theater'

So-called sanctuary jurisdictions that decline to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement could be held liable for failing to detain people in the U.S. illegally for deportation proceedings, under draft legislation proposed Thursday by House Republican leaders.

Sanders says it's 'biblical to enforce the law' when asked about separating families at the border

An exchange between White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and CNN's Jim Acosta.

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions cited the Bible on Thursday in defense of the Trump administration's criminal prosecution of adults who cross the border illegally, effectively separating them from their migrant children. 

“Persons who violate the law of our nation are subject to prosecution. I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order," he said.

When CNN’s Jim Acosta asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to elaborate on the attorney general’s comments, the conversation turned tense.

Comey responds to the Justice Department's report, says conclusions are 'reasonable'

Former FBI Director James Comey responded on Twitter to the Justice Department inspector general’s report about his handling of the investigation in 2016 into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The report found that Comey and others mishandled the case, including by improperly sharing information with the public. Investigators characterized Comey’s disclosure of the FBI’s findings in July 2016 as “extraordinary and insubordinate,” though not politically motivated.

“The conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some,” Comey tweeted Thursday morning. Noting that he had a difficult decision to make, he added, “I pray no Director faces it again.”

Speaker Paul Ryan says he disagrees with Trump's policy of separating children from their parents at the border

(Shawn Thew / EPA/Shutterstock)

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Thursday he disagrees with the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border.

"We don't want kids to be separated from their parents. We believe because of the court ruling, this will require legislative change," Ryan said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) disputed that legislation is needed.

New York attorney general sues Trump Foundation

(Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)

New York's attorney general says President Trump's foundation served as a personal piggy bank for his businesses, legal bills and presidential campaign. 

Democratic Atty. Gen. Barbara Underwood filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the foundation and its directors, Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump. The suit seeks $2.8 million in restitution and the dissolution of the foundation. 

Underwood says the foundation illegally helped support the Republican's campaign by raising money at a nationally televised fundraiser in January 2016, then allowing campaign staffers to dictate how the money was spent in grants. 
 

As Trump declares summit a success, Pompeo begins the hard part — negotiating the details of a nuclear deal

As President Trump declared his summit with Kim Jong Un a smashing success, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quickly began the hard part: negotiating the complex details for a deal to eliminate North Korea's nuclear threat.

Trump puts stranglehold on GOP — and woe to any Republican who objects

Mark Sanford blew up his marriage and became a national laughingstock when he sneaked off his job as South Carolina governor for a tryst with his Argentine lover.

Is that environmental group a pawn of Beijing? Nonprofits wary of being branded 'foreign agents'

When leaders of a powerful congressional committee turned their attention this month to the scourge of foreign agents plotting to weaken American democracy, they didn’t target Eastern European hackers or shadowy international political operatives.

