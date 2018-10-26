17-day cash deluge boosts House candidates in Democrats' final push to seize control of the House

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman separately said that the killing of the Washington Post columnist will not “drive a wedge” between the kingdom and Turkey.

His comments came at a major summit known as the Future Investment Initiative, which has been overshadowed by the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi. Turkish officials say a 15-man Saudi team killed the writer at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. A member of Prince Mohammed’s entourage was allegedly at the consulate at the time.