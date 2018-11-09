ACLU files suit to stop Trump's new asylum limits

(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Trump is brushing off former First Lady Michelle Obama's declaration that she can't forgive him for campaign rhetoric that potentially put her family at risk.

Trump instead pointed to former President Obama, telling reporters outside the White House on Friday, "She talked about safety. What he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you and you and you." Trump didn't explain what he meant.

In the former first lady’s upcoming memoir, she says Trump's rhetoric barely concealed "bigotry and xenophobia" that was "dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks."