Bloomberg becomes a Democrat again, looks at presidential run

Oct. 10, 2018, 9:49 a.m.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is officially a Democrat again.
The global media company founder on Wednesday said he has changed his voter registration to Democrat, which would be especially significant if he decides to challenge President Trump in 2020. Bloomberg said on social media he did so “because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs.”
Bloomberg did not say when he might make a decision on running for president. He served three terms as New York City mayor and has variously been a Democrat, a Republican and an independent. He twice flirted with running for president as an independent candidate.
Oct. 8, 2018, 4:13 p.m.
Oct. 8, 2018, 7:31 a.m.
Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein is flying Monday with President Trump on Air Force One to a police chiefs' conference in Florida.
The flight provides an opportunity for their most extensive conversation since news reports last month that Rosenstein had discussed possibly secretly recording Trump to expose chaos in the White House and invoking constitutional provisions to get him removed from office.
The reports, which Rosenstein denied, fueled speculation that Rosenstein might be fired or resign. Rosenstein told officials that he would be willing to resign and met at the White House with Chief of Staff John Kelly during a chaotic day two weeks ago that ended with him still in his Justice Department job.
Oct. 6, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
- Supreme Court
Oct. 6, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
A southern Minnesota television reporter who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat to a Trump rally that he was covering has been fired.
James Bunner was a multimedia journalist for KTTC-TV in Austin. He wore the hat Thursday while covering President Donald Trump's appearance in Rochester and images of him wearing the hat began appearing on Twitter.
News director Noel Sederstrom says the station does not allow staff members to cover stories while wearing apparel from political campaigns. Sederstrom says Bunner was fired Friday.
Oct. 6, 2018, 11:04 a.m.
Democrats don't seem to have the votes to keep Brett Kavanaugh from joining the Supreme Court, but that's not stopping them from taking to the Senate floor in a parade of speeches into the early morning against the conservative jurist.
Hours before the expected roll call vote that would elevate the appeals court judge to the nation's highest court, Democrats are making clear their strong opposition.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says there's one fundamental question for senators when they decide Kavanaugh's fate: "Do we, as a country, value women?"
Oct. 6, 2018, 10:50 a.m.
- Supreme Court
Melania Trump is offering some supportive words for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Here's what she tells reporters traveling with her in Egypt: "I think he's highly qualified for the Supreme Court."
The first lady is wrapping up a four-country tour of Africa.
Oct. 5, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
- Supreme Court
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Friday she will support Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, likely securing his confirmation over the weekend.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted against moving forward with the nomination and later said she would oppose Kavanaugh in the final vote. She was the first Republican to break with the party and join most Democrats in opposing Kavanaugh.
Another potential swing vote, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), voted yes on Friday’s motion to end the debate over Kavanaugh. He later said he would vote for confirmation barring some sudden, unexpected development. He was instrumental in delaying the vote to allow for a renewed FBI probe this week.
Oct. 5, 2018, 10:40 a.m.
- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh advanced Friday in a narrow 51-49 vote, but there are no guarantees the final vote, expected as early as Saturday, will have the same outcome.
The final result is largely in the hands of a single person, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted against moving forward with the nomination and later said she would oppose Kavanaugh in the final vote. She was the first Republican to break with the party and join most Democrats in opposing Kavanaugh.