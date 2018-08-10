Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to start Sept. 4

Aug. 10, 2018, 1:13 p.m.
- Supreme Court
The Senate is scheduled to begin the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 4.
Sen. Charles E.Grassley, the Iowa Republican who chairs the Judiciary Committee, said Friday the committee will launch up to four days of review that Tuesday, beginning with opening remarks from senators.
Kavanaugh will face questions Wednesday, Sept. 5, followed by testimony from legal experts and people who know the judge.
Aug. 10, 2018, 5:59 a.m.
Xiomara started dating him when she was 17. He was different then, not that yet the man who pushed drugs and ran with a gang. Not the man who she says berated and raped her, who roused her out of bed some mornings only to beat her.
Not the man who choked her with an electrical cord, or put a gun to her head while she screamed, then begged, “‘Please, please don’t kill me — I love you.’”
Fleeing El Salvador with their daughter, then 4, the 23-year-old mother pleaded for help at a port of entry in El Paso on a chilly day in December 2016.
Aug. 10, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
It’s practically a dictionary definition to say that banks provide financial services. But when it comes to the new tax law, that’s not how the Treasury Department sees it.
Aug. 9, 2018, 5:56 p.m.
A former lawyer for Stormy Daniels dropped a defamation suit Thursday that he filed in June against the porn actress and her attorney Michael Avenatti.
The lawyer, Keith Davidson, negotiated a $130,000 payment in 2016 for Daniels in return for her silence about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, fired Davidson and replaced him with Avenatti.
Aug. 9, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
For senators facing reelection in November, the August recess is typically a frantic dash to squeeze in last-minute campaigning back home. And this year the window is even narrower because the summer break is shorter than usual.
Aug. 9, 2018, 9:52 a.m.
Aug. 9, 2018, 8:22 a.m.
Aug. 9, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
The U.S. on Wednesday cleared the way for a new round of sanctions against Russia after the
Aug. 9, 2018, 6:35 a.m.
Aug. 8, 2018, 9:32 a.m.
- Immigration
Federal immigration judges filed a formal grievance Wednesday against Atty. General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Justice, saying they want to stop federal law enforcement officials from interfering with their autonomy.
The complaint from the National Assn. of Immigration Judges comes after Sessions removed Judge Steven Morley from a high-profile immigration case in July and replaced him with another judge who ordered the immigrant at the center of the proceedings swiftly deported.