Advertisement
Essential Washington
875 posts
  • Supreme Court
By Associated Press

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to start Sept. 4

Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Judge Brett Kavanaugh (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

The Senate is scheduled to begin the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 4.

Sen. Charles E.Grassley, the Iowa Republican who chairs the Judiciary Committee, said Friday the committee will launch up to four days of review that Tuesday, beginning with opening remarks from senators.

Kavanaugh will face questions Wednesday, Sept. 5, followed by testimony from legal experts and people who know the judge.

Advertisement
By

For domestic abuse and gang violence survivors, Sessions has narrowed the path to asylum

Candelaria, an asylum seeker, at La Clinica Del Pueblo in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood in Washington.
Candelaria, an asylum seeker, at La Clinica Del Pueblo in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood in Washington. (Al Drago / For The Times)

Xiomara started dating him when she was 17. He was different then, not that yet the man who pushed drugs and ran with a gang. Not the man who she says berated and raped her, who roused her out of bed some mornings only to beat her.

Not the man who choked her with an electrical cord, or put a gun to her head while she screamed, then begged, “‘Please, please don’t kill me — I love you.’”

Fleeing El Salvador with their daughter, then 4, the 23-year-old mother pleaded for help at a port of entry in El Paso on a chilly day in December 2016.

Advertisement
By

Treasury says some banks are not financial-services firms, giving them a new tax break

It’s practically a dictionary definition to say that banks provide financial services. But when it comes to the new tax law, that’s not how the Treasury Department sees it.

Read Article
By

Lawyer drops defamation suit against Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti

Keith Davidson, a former lawyer for Stormy Daniels.
Keith Davidson, a former lawyer for Stormy Daniels. (Heidi Gutman / ABC)

A former lawyer for Stormy Daniels dropped a defamation suit Thursday that he filed in June against the porn actress and her attorney Michael Avenatti.

The lawyer, Keith Davidson, negotiated a $130,000 payment in 2016 for Daniels in return for her silence about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, fired Davidson and replaced him with Avenatti.

By

Far ahead in the polls, Feinstein is in no hurry to campaign during August recess

For senators facing reelection in November, the August recess is typically a frantic dash to squeeze in last-minute campaigning back home. And this year the window is even narrower because the summer break is shorter than usual.

Read Article
Advertisement
By

Nunes says in audio that Republicans need majority to protect Trump

Republicans need to keep control of the House to protect President Trump from the Russia investigation, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said at a recent fundraiser, according to an audio recording released Wednesday.

Read Article

Watch live: Vice President Pence delivers a speech on the proposed 'space force'

By

U.S. orders new sanctions against Russia over chemical attack in Britain

The U.S. on Wednesday cleared the way for a new round of sanctions against Russia after the State Department formally concluded that Moscow violated the international ban on chemical weapons with a nerve agent attack this year against a former Soviet spy and his daughter.

Read Article
Advertisement
By

Ohio cliffhanger signals peril for GOP in midterm battle for control of Congress

Republicans’ brush with defeat in an Ohio congressional district that President Trump easily won fit the nationwide pattern for special elections during his White House tenure: Democrats are faring far better than they did in 2016.

Read Article
  • Immigration
By

Federal immigration judges accuse Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions of interfering with their autonomy

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions at an event July 13, 2018, in Portland, Maine.
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions at an event July 13, 2018, in Portland, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty / AP)

Federal immigration judges filed a formal grievance Wednesday against Atty. General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Justice, saying they want to stop federal law enforcement officials from interfering with their autonomy. 

The complaint from the National Assn. of Immigration Judges comes after Sessions removed Judge Steven Morley from a high-profile immigration case in July and replaced him with another judge who ordered the immigrant at the center of the proceedings swiftly deported.