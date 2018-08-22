Democratic National Committee says hackers unsuccessfully targeted voter database

Aug. 22, 2018, 10:32 a.m.
The Democratic National Committee alerted the FBI on Tuesday to an attempted hack of its voter database — two years after Russian spies compromised its computers and released thousands of emails online, throwing the party into disarray in the midst of the presidential election.
The latest effort failed, DNC officials said.
But it showed that adversaries are still determined to try to interfere in the election process, despite warnings from senior government officials, they said.
President Trump’s Wednesday morning tweet praising Paul Manafort for refusing to “break” under pressure from federal prosecutors brought criticism, and not just from the left.
Adam White is a research fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution and also is the director of the Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School.
In nearly simultaneous proceedings in two courtrooms 240 miles apart Tuesday, all eyes turned to the man who wasn't there.
Aug. 22, 2018, 9:13 a.m.
On the Senate floor, Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the nomination of Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh should be put on hold because justices might be asked to hear a case involving Trump, including whether the president is subject to a subpoena.
“At the very least, the very least, it is unseemly for the president of the United States to be picking a Supreme Court Justice who could soon be, effectively, a juror in a case involving the president himself. In light of these facts, I believe Chairman [Chuck] Grassley has scheduled the hearing for Judge Kavanaugh too soon, and I’m calling on him to delay the hearing,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.
But Republicans show no sign of slowing down. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) pointed out that Justice Stephen Breyer was approved overwhelmingly in the 1990s during the Whitewater investigation.
