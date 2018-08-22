Democratic National Committee says hackers unsuccessfully targeted voter database

I have cancelled my meeting with Judge Kavanaugh. @realDonaldTrump , who is an unindicted co-conspirator in a criminal matter, does not deserve the courtesy of a meeting with his nominee—purposely selected to protect, as we say in Hawaii, his own okole.

On the Senate floor, Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the nomination of Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh should be put on hold because justices might be asked to hear a case involving Trump, including whether the president is subject to a subpoena.

“At the very least, the very least, it is unseemly for the president of the United States to be picking a Supreme Court Justice who could soon be, effectively, a juror in a case involving the president himself. In light of these facts, I believe Chairman [Chuck] Grassley has scheduled the hearing for Judge Kavanaugh too soon, and I’m calling on him to delay the hearing,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.