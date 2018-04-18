Ex-Playboy model settles suit over Trump hush money

(Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

Rattled by President Trump’s decision to pardon the former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby, Rep. Adam Schiff wants Congress to pass legislation giving itself more oversight of the president’s pardoning power.

The proposal would allow Congress to view evidence against someone who receives a presidential pardon when that person is connected to an investigation involving the president or a member of the president’s family.

“I think it will have an important deterrent impact, as well as inform the Congress if circumstances arise in which the president uses the pardon power for an illicit purpose, to protect himself, to obstruct justice,” said Schiff (D-Burbank) in an interview.