Ex-Playboy model settles suit over Trump hush money

Apr. 18, 2018, 3:20 p.m.
Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has reached a settlement of the lawsuit she filed to break the confidentiality agreement that barred her from speaking publicly about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.
American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, confirmed that it has agreed to release McDougal from the agreement.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, the company paid McDougal $150,000 for, among other things, exclusive rights to the story of what she described as a 10-month romance that started in 2006 with the married Trump. American Media, led by Trump’s close friend David Packer, never published her story.
Apr. 18, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Apr. 18, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Rattled by President Trump’s decision to pardon the former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby, Rep. Adam Schiff wants Congress to pass legislation giving itself more oversight of the president’s pardoning power.
The proposal would allow Congress to view evidence against someone who receives a presidential pardon when that person is connected to an investigation involving the president or a member of the president’s family.
“I think it will have an important deterrent impact, as well as inform the Congress if circumstances arise in which the president uses the pardon power for an illicit purpose, to protect himself, to obstruct justice,” said Schiff (D-Burbank) in an interview.
Apr. 18, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
- Russia
President Trump’s Twitter tirades against James B. Comey, the former FBI director he fired last May, continued on Wednesday morning.
The tweet was something of a head-scratcher, however, because it contradicted Trump’s own comments at the time about Comey’s firing.
Although his administration originally said Comey was removed because he mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server in 2016, Trump volunteered a different reason when he was interviewed on May 11 on NBC.
Apr. 18, 2018, 6:49 a.m.
Apr. 18, 2018, 4:42 a.m.
- White House
- North Korea
President Trump used Twitter to confirm a secret meeting between CIA Director Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, writing on Wednesday morning that talks between the two men “went very smoothly” and “a good relationship was formed.”
Trump tweeted that the meeting in North Korea was a prelude to a summit between himself and Kim by early June.
Pompeo is Trump’s nominee to become secretary of State, but a divided Senate oversight committee is expected to decline to recommend his confirmation. However, the full Senate, under Republicans’ control, still is expected to approve him.
Apr. 17, 2018, 6:52 p.m.
Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, shot back Tuesday at a senior White House advisor who claimed she apparently was confused when she disclosed plans to impose new sanctions on Russia.
“With all due respect, I don’t get confused,” Haley said on Fox News.
The kerfuffle suggested that Haley, who is the public face of U.S. diplomacy since a new secretary of State has not been confirmed, had been authorized to announce on Sunday that new sanctions aimed at Russia were coming Monday.
Apr. 17, 2018, 6:19 p.m.
A former FBI agent in Minneapolis who says he was angry about racial targeting by the bureau has pleaded guilty to leaking classified documents to a news organization.
Terry Albury, 39, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two charges of revealing national defense information and, under sentencing guidelines, is expected to serve three or four years in prison.
“Today, Terry Albury admitted to violating his oath to protect our country by disclosing to a reporter classified information that, as an FBI agent, he was entrusted to protect,” said Assistant Atty. Gen. John C. Demers.
Apr. 17, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
Apr. 17, 2018, 2:41 p.m.
- Russia
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he would block bipartisan legislation intended to protect special counsel Robert S. Mueller III from being fired by President Trump.
“I'm the one who decides what we take to the floor,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, told Fox News, adding, “We will not be having this on the floor of the Senate.”
McConnell said that while he wouldn’t support Mueller’s removal, he doesn’t think Trump would take that step. However, multiple reports have said that the president in the past has ordered aides to fire Mueller or he considered doing so.