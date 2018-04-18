FBI agent pleads guilty to leaking classified documents

Former First Lady Barbara Bush will not seek any additional medical treatment, according to a statement released by the office of George H.W. Bush on Sunday.

The 92-year-old who was described in the statement as "a rock in the face of her failing health," will instead focus on comfort care.

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving,” it read.