White House returns flags to full-staff after John McCain's death

Aug. 27, 2018, 7:33 a.m.
- White House
The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staff.
The flags at the U.S. Capitol, meanwhile, remained at half-staff on Monday to honor the Arizona Republican, who died Saturday of brain cancer.
President Trump offered his condolences on Twitter to McCain's family but did not issue a presidential proclamation with an order lowering the flags. The two had a long-running feud.
Aug. 27, 2018, 6:16 a.m.
Aug. 26, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
While on the campaign trail in October 2008, John McCain — then the Republican presidential nominee — also countered a woman’s belief that Barack Obama was “an Arab,” according to footage from the Associated Press.
Aug. 26, 2018, 11:14 a.m.
A fighter. A maverick. The conscience of the Senate.
Former colleagues of Sen. John McCain paid tribute to the Arizona Republican's life and service to the country on Sunday, hailing him as a principled and independent voice that will be sorely missed at a time of bitter division in Washington, D.C.
The White House lowered flags to half-staff in honor of McCain, who died Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.
Aug. 25, 2018, 7:55 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, are offering condolences to the family of Arizona Sen. John McCain following the senator's death.
Pence said on Twitter that “we honor his lifetime of service to this nation in our military and in public life.” Pence tweeted that McCain's family and friends will be in their prayers, adding, “God bless John McCain.”
Pence tweeted his condolences after President Trump offered his “deepest sympathies and respect” to McCain's family. Trump has had a strained relationship with the Republican senator since the president questioned whether McCain was a war hero.
Aug. 25, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
The death of Sen. John McCain brought an outpouring of tributes from Washington. Even the senator’s most bitter political rivals weighed in with gratitude for his service, straight talk and decency.
President Trump, who rarely missed an opportunity to try to tear down the Arizona Republican when he was alive – mocking McCain even for his time as a prisoner of war – offered a respectful note of condolence, as did the first lady. The Trump Twitter messages followed a report in the Washington Post that President Trump had purposefully avoided sending any public well wishes to McCain in his final days, as the bitterness between the two men endured.
Before the Trumps posted their message, President Obama – who ran against McCain in the 2008 election – had posted his tribute.
Aug. 25, 2018, 10:04 a.m.
President Trump has been warring with his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, since Sessions recused himself from the FBI investigation into Russian election-meddling, which has led to the mounting legal problems for Trump and his associates as special counsel Robert S. Mueller III investigates potential collusion.
Aug. 25, 2018, 9:38 a.m.
Aug. 24, 2018, 9:23 a.m.
Aug. 24, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
- Congress
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is suspending treatment for brain cancer. He is 81. Here is a statement from his family.
“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."