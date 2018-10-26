Advertisement
Essential Washington
1083 posts
By Associated Press

Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper says suspicious packages were ‘definitely domestic terrorism’

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says he is not surprised he has been targeted with a suspicious package.

Clapper told CNN Friday morning that the devices sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump in recent days were "definitely domestic terrorism."

Two officials told the AP that a package was discovered at a postal facility in Midtown Manhattan. One official said it was addressed to Clapper. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement
  • White House
  • Russia
By Associated Press

Putin invited to visit Washington next year, Bolton says

John Bolton at a news briefing in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Oct. 26.
John Bolton at a news briefing in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Oct. 26. (Shakh Aivazov / Associated Press)

National security advisor John Bolton said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit Washington next year.

Bolton said in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia: "We have invited President Putin to Washington after the first of the year for, basically, a full day of consultations."

He said no date has been set.

Advertisement
By

Michael Bloomberg drops $9.5 million on ads targeting GOP Reps. Rohrabacher and Knight in midterm election

Michael Bloomberg’s political action committee has launched a major ad campaign aimed at unseating Republican Reps. Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa and Steve Knight of Palmdale.

Read Article
By

17-day cash deluge boosts House candidates in Democrats' final push to seize control of the House

Democrat Harley Rouda, who is challenging Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), raised more than $1 million in 17 days.
Democrat Harley Rouda, who is challenging Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), raised more than $1 million in 17 days. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

A lot can happen in 17 days.

Take the latest federal campaign finance reporting period, which ran from Oct. 1 to 17, the last snapshot we’ll get of California congressional candidates’ financial positions before election day.

In that time, Democrat Katie Hill spent just under $2 million on her campaign in the 25th Congressional District, about as much as Republican incumbent Steve Knight of Palmdale has spent in the entire two-year cycle.

By

They say terrible things about Nancy Pelosi. Her response: Just win, Democrats

The crowd outside campaign headquarters was boiling, the angry mood matching south Florida’s tropical heat, as Nancy Pelosi arrived to a shower of obscenities and crude insults in English and Spanish.

Read Article
Advertisement
  • Immigration
By

Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to U.S.-Mexico border

Border Patrol agents guard the gate of the border fence between Sunland Park, N.M., and Juarez, Mexico, on Oct. 13, 2018.
Border Patrol agents guard the gate of the border fence between Sunland Park, N.M., and Juarez, Mexico, on Oct. 13, 2018. (Herika Martinez / AFP)

The Pentagon is sending 800 or more additional troops to the Southwest border in response to President Trump’s vow to use the military to block a caravan of Central American immigrants from from entering the United States, a U.S. official said.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis is expected to sign an order Thursday dispatching the troops. They will be limited to providing logistical support to the Border Patrol, which will remain responsible for apprehending anyone crossing the border illegally, the official said.

CNN President Jeff Zucker slams White House after suspicious package scare

Watch live: Trump speaks at event on opioid crisis after suspicious devices sent to Obamas, Clintons and others

Advertisement
By Associated Press

Secret Service says it did not intercept a suspicious package addressed to White House

The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that media reports it had intercepted a suspicious package bound for the White House “are incorrect.” 

The law enforcement agency tasked with protecting the president and other dignitaries said it had intercepted two packages in Washington and New York. The packages were respectively addressed to the residences of former President Obama in Washington and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y. 

The Secret Service said neither was at risk of receiving the packages. 
 

  • Middle East
By Associated Press

Saudi crown prince calls Khashoggi killing a ‘heinous crime’

(Giuseppe Cacace / AFP/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince on Wednesday called the killing of Jamal Khashoggi a “heinous crime that cannot be justified.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman separately said that the killing of the Washington Post columnist will not “drive a wedge” between the kingdom and Turkey.

His comments came at a major summit known as the Future Investment Initiative, which has been overshadowed by the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi. Turkish officials say a 15-man Saudi team killed the writer at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. A member of Prince Mohammed’s entourage was allegedly at the consulate at the time.