Essential Washington
George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine with low blood pressure

Former President George H.W. Bush waves to supporters as his motorcade arrives in Kennebunkport, Maine on May 20.
Former President George H.W. Bush waves to supporters as his motorcade arrives in Kennebunkport, Maine on May 20. (Evan Sisley / Associated Press)

A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old was experiencing low blood pressure and has been hospitalized. 

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. Sunday that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days. 

Bush is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. McGrath said Bush is awake, alert and not in any discomfort. 

Trump nominates anti-immigration activist to head agency for immigrants and refugees

President Trump has nominated a staunch anti-immigration activist to head the State Department agency that oversees refugee and immigration issues.

Trump says he is still hopeful of a summit with North Korea's Kim

President Trump on Friday said his administration continues to talk with North Korea, and he expressed continued hope for a summit with its leader, Kim Jong Un, a day after calling off their June 12 meeting citing North Korea’s “open hostility.”

“We’ll see what happens. It could even be the 12th,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to give the commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy.  

“We’re talking to them now. They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it. We’re going to see what happens.”

  • Russia
Summit cancellation gives Trump more time to ponder Mueller interview

(Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images)

As President Trump’s lawyer acknowledged on Thursday, the president has one less excuse to put off an interview with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III now that he has canceled his summit with North Korea’s leader.

Trump announced on Thursday that he was pulling out of the summit with Kim Jong Un, which had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor representing the president, said that frees up some time in his schedule. 

How the Supreme Court is invoking a 1925 law to restrict workers' rights today

In 1925, at the behest of New York merchants, Congress passed the Federal Arbitration Act to uphold as “valid, irrevocable and enforceable” the contracts they had negotiated for shipping and delivering goods. They agreed to settle disputes through private arbitration, which was seen as quicker and cheaper than going to court.

Moderate Republicans pushing for immigration vote give leaders until June 7 to reach a deal

Moderate Republicans are giving their colleagues until June 7 to find a legislative fix for the legal status of people brought to the country illegally as children, or they will try to use a special process to force a vote over the GOP leaders’ objections, Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) said Thursday.

Trump signs bipartisan bill rolling back some Dodd-Frank bank regulations

President Trump on Thursday signed bipartisan legislation rolling back some of the Dodd-Frank financial rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, touting another victory for his deregulatory agenda.

Trump opens door to diplomacy with North Korea

(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Trump said he is “waiting” to see if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will again “engage in constructive dialogue.” 

Trump opened the door for diplomacy Thursday just hours after he canceled a summit with Kim scheduled for next month in Singapore. 

But he insisted that Kim reach out, placing the blame on the North Korean leader for the collapse of negotiations. 

