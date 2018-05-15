Gina Haspel says CIA interrogation program was a mistake from the start

(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

Gina Haspel, President Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, said the agency should never have started the interrogation program that has been the most controversial part of her background during the confirmation process.

“With the benefit of hindsight and my experience as a senior agency leader, the enhanced interrogation program is not one the CIA should have undertaken,” she wrote in a Monday letter to Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The letter goes a step further in criticizing previous decisions at the agency, something Haspel was reluctant to do during her confirmation hearing last week despite pledging to never revive the secret prison network created by the CIA after the Sept. 11 attacks. She ran one of those facilities in Thailand.