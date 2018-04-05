Illegal border crossing arrests surged in March, administration says

Apr. 5, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Arrests of people illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico surged in March, the administration announced Thursday, the day after President Trump asked governors to station National Guard troops along the border.
The Border Patrol arrested 37,393 people in March, a 37% increase from February and more than double the number from March of last year, according to statistics released Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security.
The numbers remain quite low by historical standards, however, tracking closely with figures from recent years in which the number of people apprehended crossing the border rose sharply in the spring. Overall, illegal border crossings in recent years have been at the lowest level since the early 1970s.
Apr. 5, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
Apr. 5, 2018, 6:05 a.m.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has told Mexican authorities that National Guard troops deployed on the border would not be armed or participate in immigration or customs duties, according to the Mexican Foreign Ministry.
Nielsen’s plan, though still vague, would use state Guard units in support roles, in accordance with U.S. law, resembling the two recent deployments from Presidents Obama and George W. Bush.
Mexico said it has emphasized to the Trump administration that if the deployment comes to resemble a militarization of the border, “it will gravely damage the bilateral relationship.”
Apr. 4, 2018, 12:56 p.m.
The Trump administration is asking border-state governors to send National Guard units to the Southwestern border, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday.
“The president is frustrated” over continued illegal immigration, Nielsen said. “He has been very clear that he wants to secure our border.”
National Guard personnel would not be allowed to arrest people crossing the border, but could provide support to the Border Patrol, much as happened in 2006 under the Bush administration, and in 2010 under the Obama administration, Nielsen said.
Apr. 4, 2018, 7:12 a.m.
In what is likely one of his last public comments as national security advisor, H.R. McMaster has sharply criticized U.S. inaction in the face of cyber, political and even military threats from Russia.
"For too long, some nations have looked the other way in the face of [Russia’s] threats,” McMaster said Tuesday night in a speech before several Baltic nation presidents visiting Washington. “Russia brazenly, and implausibly, denies its actions, and we have failed to impose sufficient costs."
McMaster cited, among other examples, the poisoning last month of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain, an attack the United Kingdom blames on Moscow.
Apr. 4, 2018, 5:43 a.m.
President Trump called on Tuesday for using the military to guard the border with Mexico until his promised wall is built, highlighting his growing frustration as nationalist allies criticize him for failing to get Congress to fully fund construction.
Apr. 4, 2018, 5:43 a.m.
Apr. 4, 2018, 5:26 a.m.
President Trump called U.S. border laws “weak” in a tweet Wednesday and said he would take “strong action” to prevent people from crossing into the U.S. illegally.
Trump falsely wrote that Democrats want “people to pour into our country unchecked.” Democrats have advocated for greater protections for undocumented immigrants, but the party has not advocated repeal of existing laws that limit immigration.
The White House wants Congress to pass laws that make it easier to detain and deport families and children arriving illegally from Central America, stripping away many existing legal protections.
Apr. 4, 2018, 5:26 a.m.
Apr. 3, 2018, 12:02 p.m.
