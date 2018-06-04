In untested claim of presidential power, Trump says he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself'

Jun. 4, 2018, 6:21 a.m.
President Trump asserted for the first time Monday that he has “the absolute right” to pardon himself, a marker laid down in a tweet on the morning of his 500th day in office.
Minutes later, he fired off another new claim: that the appointment of the special counsel for the Russia investigation, Robert S. Mueller III, is “totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL.”
"The appointment of the Special Councel [sic] is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!" the president tweeted.
Jun. 4, 2018, 6:01 a.m.
Jun. 1, 2018, 11:16 a.m.
Michael Avenatti was caught in a downward spiral of financial trouble last year when Jerry Tobin, an unlikely savior, came to the rescue.
Jun. 1, 2018, 9:40 a.m.
For decades, federal officials have taken great care to prevent providing any early indications to investors about monthly jobs report data that can move markets.
May. 31, 2018, 9:16 a.m.
President Trump says he is considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart.
The comments came aboard Air Force One on Thursday after he announced on Twitter that he planned to pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating federal campaign finance laws.
Trump tells reporters that Blagojevich said something dumb but that “lots of politicians” do and thinks his sentence is excessive.
May. 31, 2018, 8:05 a.m.
President Trump announced Thursday that he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.
As he left Washington for a trip to Texas, Trump tweeted: “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D'Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!”
D'Souza, a conservative filmmaker, author and speaker, was sentenced in September 2014 in federal court in New York to five years of probation after he admitted making illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate candidate in New York.
May. 31, 2018, 12:01 a.m.
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe drafted a memo on circumstances leading up to the firing of his onetime boss, James Comey, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press to discuss a secret document that has been turned over to special counsel Robert Mueller. His team is investigating whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 presidential election and whether the president sought to obstruct that inquiry through actions including the firing of Comey last May.
The memo concerns a conversation that McCabe had with Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein about Rosenstein's preparations for Comey's firing. Rosenstein played an important role in that episode, having authored a memo faulting Comey for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation that the White House held up as justification for President Trump's decision to fire the FBI director.
May. 30, 2018, 12:28 p.m.
May. 30, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
May. 30, 2018, 11:38 a.m.
President Trump signed legislation Wednesday aimed at helping people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments, calling it a "fundamental freedom" that will offer hope and save lives.
Joined by families dealing with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, and other diseases, Trump signed the so-called right-to-try bill and said he never understood why the issue had lagged for years and Congress hadn't acted sooner.
"There were no options. But now you have hope — you really have hope," Trump said. He noted that "for many years, patients, advocates and lawmakers have fought for this fundamental freedom."