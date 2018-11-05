Advertisement
In this Central Valley district, candidates don't mention Trump or his wall. Instead, it's 'build water storage!'

Republican Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) meets with supporters in Modesto.
Republican Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) meets with supporters in Modesto. (Jazmine Ulloa/Los Angeles Times)

Republican Rep. Jeff Denham and California gubernatorial candidate John Cox on Sunday called for a repeal of the state’s gas tax increase and underscored the need to expand roads and add jobs.

Stumping in Modesto, where Cox’s bus made a stop at Denham’s campaign headquarters, the two made little mention of President Trump in an area where Democrats hold a slight edge in registered voters. Their most passionate pleas were to bring water to Central Valley farmers and to build not a wall along the border with Mexico but greater storage capacity.

“We need to have our water, and we need to make sure that we have a candidate that will fight for the Valley,” Denham said.

Mixed messages in the 48th Congressional District

Getting an early start in politics

Chelsea Handler and Gil Cisneros pump up the canvassers

Canvassing in Costa Mesa

Democrat Katie Hill stumps with Kristen Bell as GOP Rep. Steve Knight keeps a low profile

Kristen Bell speaks to volunteers for Katie Hill in Simi Valley
Kristen Bell speaks to volunteers for Katie Hill in Simi Valley (Michael Finnegan)

Katie Hill, the Democrat trying to oust Republican Rep. Steve Knight of Palmdale, drafted “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” star Kristen Bell to campaign with her Sunday in Simi Valley.

Bell’s appearance at a strip-mall rally of about 150 canvassers for Hill was the highlight of a whirlwind day of campaigning in one of America’s most competitive House races in Tuesday’s midterm elections — at least on the Democratic side (Knight had no public schedule).

Bell told the crowd of volunteers that she’d known Hill for more than a decade through her support for PATH, a Los Angeles nonprofit that provides services to the homeless. Hill, 31, was one of PATH’s top executives when she left to run for Congress.

By Washington Post

Brian Kemp's office orders 'hacking' probe of Georgia Democrats on eve of election he's competing in

Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp greets the crowd during a rally Nov. 1 in Dalton, Ga.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp greets the crowd during a rally Nov. 1 in Dalton, Ga. (C.B. Schmelter / Chattanooga Times Free Press via Associated Press)

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp on Sunday announced an "investigation into the Democratic Party of Georgia" over a "failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system" -- two days before an election in which he is competing against Democrat Stacey Abrams to become governor.

The announcement, which contained no details on the alleged "cyber crimes" that it suggests state Democrats were involved in, was immediately condemned as a political ploy by Democrats and some commentators, who believe Kemp should not oversee an election in which he is competing.

"Brian Kemp's scurrilous claims are 100 percent false, and this so-called investigation was unknown to the Democratic Party of Georgia until a campaign operative in Kemp's official office released a statement this morning," Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the state Democratic Party, wrote in a statement to reporters. "This is yet another example of abuse of power by an unethical Secretary of State."

'If we can turn out to vote we can win this'; Mike Levin gets a boost from Schiff and Sanchez

'He's throwing a rock that really should hit him on his own head'

By Maya Sweedler

'Global warming is nonsense' and the 'tax scam is a massive middle finger' to families: What House candidates say

Healthcare is one of the issues that voters in most of the 10 congressional districts in California told pollsters they cared about.
Healthcare is one of the issues that voters in most of the 10 congressional districts in California told pollsters they cared about. (Dreamstime)

The candidates in the 10 House races in California that will help decide whether Republicans or Democrats control Congress vary wildly on the issues: whether climate change is a threat or a joke; whether teachers should be armed; whether President Trump or immigrants are to blame for family separations at the border.  Here’s a look at where all 20 candidates stand on the issues their constituents say they care about.

