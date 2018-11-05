In this Central Valley district, candidates don't mention Trump or his wall. Instead, it's 'build water storage!'

Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp greets the crowd during a rally Nov. 1 in Dalton, Ga. (C.B. Schmelter / Chattanooga Times Free Press via Associated Press)

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp on Sunday announced an "investigation into the Democratic Party of Georgia" over a "failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system" -- two days before an election in which he is competing against Democrat Stacey Abrams to become governor.

The announcement, which contained no details on the alleged "cyber crimes" that it suggests state Democrats were involved in, was immediately condemned as a political ploy by Democrats and some commentators, who believe Kemp should not oversee an election in which he is competing.

"Brian Kemp's scurrilous claims are 100 percent false, and this so-called investigation was unknown to the Democratic Party of Georgia until a campaign operative in Kemp's official office released a statement this morning," Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the state Democratic Party, wrote in a statement to reporters. "This is yet another example of abuse of power by an unethical Secretary of State."