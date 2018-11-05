In this Central Valley district, candidates don't mention Trump or his wall. Instead, it's 'build water storage!'

Nov. 4, 2018, 5:16 p.m.
Republican Rep. Jeff Denham and California gubernatorial candidate John Cox on Sunday called for a repeal of the state’s gas tax increase and underscored the need to expand roads and add jobs.
Stumping in Modesto, where Cox’s bus made a stop at Denham’s campaign headquarters, the two made little mention of President Trump in an area where Democrats hold a slight edge in registered voters. Their most passionate pleas were to bring water to Central Valley farmers and to build not a wall along the border with Mexico but greater storage capacity.
“We need to have our water, and we need to make sure that we have a candidate that will fight for the Valley,” Denham said.
Nov. 4, 2018, 1:31 p.m.
Katie Hill, the Democrat trying to oust Republican Rep. Steve Knight of Palmdale, drafted “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” star Kristen Bell to campaign with her Sunday in Simi Valley.
Bell’s appearance at a strip-mall rally of about 150 canvassers for Hill was the highlight of a whirlwind day of campaigning in one of America’s most competitive House races in Tuesday’s midterm elections — at least on the Democratic side (Knight had no public schedule).
Bell told the crowd of volunteers that she’d known Hill for more than a decade through her support for PATH, a Los Angeles nonprofit that provides services to the homeless. Hill, 31, was one of PATH’s top executives when she left to run for Congress.
Nov. 4, 2018, 1:07 p.m.
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp on Sunday announced an "investigation into the Democratic Party of Georgia" over a "failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system" -- two days before an election in which he is competing against Democrat Stacey Abrams to become governor.
The announcement, which contained no details on the alleged "cyber crimes" that it suggests state Democrats were involved in, was immediately condemned as a political ploy by Democrats and some commentators, who believe Kemp should not oversee an election in which he is competing.
"Brian Kemp's scurrilous claims are 100 percent false, and this so-called investigation was unknown to the Democratic Party of Georgia until a campaign operative in Kemp's official office released a statement this morning," Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the state Democratic Party, wrote in a statement to reporters. "This is yet another example of abuse of power by an unethical Secretary of State."
Nov. 4, 2018, 12:58 p.m.
Nov. 4, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
Nov. 4, 2018, 12:19 p.m.
The candidates in the 10 House races in California that will help decide whether Republicans or Democrats control Congress vary wildly on the issues: whether climate change is a threat or a joke; whether teachers should be armed; whether President Trump or immigrants are to blame for family separations at the border. Here’s a look at where all 20 candidates stand on the issues their constituents say they care about.