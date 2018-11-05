'It’s going to be tough out there'

Nov. 4, 2018, 8:22 p.m.
Judging from the cheers in the crowd, about half those assembled at Katie Porter’s campaign headquarters in Mission Viejo Sunday morning were old enough to remember ’70s rock ‘n’ roll star Bowzer from the band Sha Na Na.
Jon Bauman, as “Bowzer” is known off stage, said it was her position on senior issues including retirement and social security that has him out supporting Porter over her opponent, incumbent Rep. Mimi Walters.
“I want you to make sure every phone is called and every door is knocked,” he told the crowd of about 80 volunteers. “There has never been a more important election.”
Gil Cisneros got on stage with comedian Chelsea Handler on Sunday afternoon, urging his supporters to help him reach as many voters as possible to get out the vote in the 39th Congressional District, where he’s hoping to snag a seat held by retiring Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton).
“This election really is going to come down to the wire,” he said.
Within the hour, Cisneros was knocking on doors in a nearby Buena Park neighborhood full of tidy ranch-style homes with neatly trimmed lawns and within earshot of roller-coaster screams emanating from Knott’s Berry Farm.
Water for farmers and support for local businesses were among the top issues for Republicans gathered in Modesto on Sunday at a campaign rally for Congressman Jeff Denham and gubernatorial candidate John Cox.
Republican Rep. Jeff Denham and California gubernatorial candidate John Cox on Sunday called for a repeal of the state’s gas tax increase and underscored the need to expand roads and add jobs.
Stumping in Modesto, where Cox’s bus made a stop at Denham’s campaign headquarters, the two made little mention of President Trump in an area where Democrats hold a slight edge in registered voters. Their most passionate pleas were to bring water to Central Valley farmers and to build not a wall along the border with Mexico but greater storage capacity.
“We need to have our water, and we need to make sure that we have a candidate that will fight for the Valley,” Denham said.