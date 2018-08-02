Ivanka Trump: Migrant family separation a 'low point' in White House

Aug. 2, 2018, 1:32 p.m.
Ivanka Trump said Thursday that the low point of her White House tenure surrounded the separation of migrant children from detained family members, saying she was "vehemently against family separation" but immigration was "incredibly complex as a topic."
The senior White House advisor also said she doesn't view the news media as "the enemy of the people," breaking with one of her father's frequent attacks on the press.
President Trump dropped the immigration policy more than a month ago after widespread condemnation from Democrats and Republicans. Ivanka Trump remained quiet publicly in the early days of the border crisis, but the president said she privately urged him to find a solution. She tweeted her thanks after he signed an executive order designed to keep families together.
Top national security officials made a rare appearance in the White House briefing room Thursday to warn that Russia continues to target U.S. elections and to outline what is being done to combat the interference.
"In regards to Russian involvement in the midterm elections, we continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States," Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said. "We know there are others who have the capability and may be considering influence activities."
The joint appearance by Coats, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, national security advisor John Bolton, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone comes as the administration faces criticism over its efforts to deal with election interference and continuing questions over how seriously President Trump takes the threat.
The White House said the Treasury Department will impose sanctions on two Turkish officials over a detained American pastor who is being tried on espionage and terror-related charges.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Trump administration was issuing the sanctions over the treatment of 50-year-old Andrew Craig Brunson.
The administration says Turkey's Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul and Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu both played leading roles in the organizations responsible for Brunson's arrest and detention.
President Trump called on Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to “stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now,” opening the president to further complaints that he is trying to obstruct the investigation into Russia’s election interference and his campaign’s possible complicity.
Trump is already reportedly under investigation for potential obstruction of the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
The president’s morning tweets accelerated further his attacks on the investigation, which he claims is tainted by bias. They were likely prompted by the start of the trial on Tuesday of Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, on 18 charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiracy, a subject that Trump also hit on in his barrage of tweets.
An assertion Tuesday night by President Trump that identification is required to purchase groceries prompted a cascade of criticism from the media and his adversaries, including the lawyer for adult-film star Stormy Daniels.
During a freewheeling rally in Tampa, Trump was making the case for stricter voter identification laws, a cause that is broadly popular among his conservative base, when he made the false claim about grocery shopping.
"If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID," Trump said at the event at the Florida State Fairgrounds. "You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."
A Los Angeles federal judge on Tuesday denied Michael Cohen’s request to impose a gag order on Michael Avenatti, saying it would violate the attorney’s right to free speech.
U.S. District Judge S. James Otero said Cohen was understandably concerned that Avenatti’s disparaging of him in frequent media interviews could affect his right to a fair trial if a federal criminal probe in New York yields formal charges against him.
But Otero said the issues involved in the litigation that he is overseeing in Los Angeles are “far less consequential” than those in the criminal case, which is outside his jurisdiction.
Federal officials said Tuesday they would make it easier for financial technology firms to operate nationwide following a
Embattled White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has told senior aides that President Trump asked him to stay in his role through 2020.
Kelly is telling staffers that he had agreed to stay on. That's according to three White House officials Tuesday, who were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.
Kelly hit the one-year mark as Trump's chief of staff Monday. Speculation about his exit has flared for months, amid reports that Trump had cooled on the retired four-star general. Kelly is credited with bringing order to the West Wing but also grates on the freewheeling president.