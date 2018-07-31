Advertisement
Essential Washington
  • White House
By Associated Press

John Kelly says he will stay on as chief of staff at President Trump's request

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly listens to President Trump during a working lunch with governors at the White House on June 21.
Embattled White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has told senior aides that President Trump asked him to stay in his role through 2020. 

Kelly is telling staffers that he had agreed to stay on. That's according to three White House officials Tuesday, who were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations. 

Kelly hit the one-year mark as Trump's chief of staff Monday. Speculation about his exit has flared for months, amid reports that Trump had cooled on the retired four-star general. Kelly is credited with bringing order to the West Wing but also grates on the freewheeling president. 

By

White House turns up the pressure on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega

The White House announced Monday that it has confiscated U.S.-donated vehicles from Nicaraguan security forces and suspended future donations and sales in response to President Daniel Ortega’s deadly crackdown on opponents.

  • Immigration

Watch live: Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on family separations

L.A. Times reporter Jazmine Ulloa is at the hearing. Follow along on Twitter.

By Associated Press

Trump says he's looking at 3-D printed guns issue after eight states file suit

A pistol completely made on a 3-D-printer in Austin, Texas.
President Trump says he is consulting with the National Rifle Assn. over whether it makes sense for a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3-D printed gun.

Trump tweeted Tuesday he is "looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public," adding that he "already spoke to NRA."

The president expressed doubt, saying "doesn't seem to make much sense!" He did not offer further details.

By

Kamala Harris' challenge in a 2020 presidential bid? Defining herself before her opponents do

Shortly after she won a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2016, Kamala Harris said she expected to follow the traditional freshman lawmaker playbook: “Listen and watch, and kind of get a lay of the land.”

  • White House
By Associated Press

Bob Woodward is writing an inside account of the Trump White House

Bob Woodward in Washington in 2012.
The next writer to take a close look at the Trump presidency: Bob Woodward.

The celebrated journalist of Watergate fame has written "Fear: Trump in the White House," Simon & Schuster announced Monday. The book is coming out Sept. 11. According to the publisher, Woodward is drawing on "hundreds of hours" of interviews, along with notes, files and diaries to evoke the "harrowing life" within the White House. Over the last 40 years, Woodward has written best-selling accounts of several administrations. He and fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein teamed up on two classics about President Nixon, "All the President's Men" and "The Final Days."

"Fear" also renews a Woodward tradition that had been on hold for several years: a book about the sitting president, released during an election year.

  • White House
  • Middle East
By Associated Press

Trump says he would 'certainly meet' with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

President Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House on Monday.
President Trump said he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."

During a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Trump said that he believes in meetings and pointed to the benefits of recent meetings with North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The Trump administration withdrew from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran in May, saying it was too generous to Iran. The United States has vowed to boost sanctions until Iran changes its regional policies, including its support for regional militant groups.

  • White House

Watch live: President Trump holds press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

  • White House
By Associated Press

New York Times publisher, Trump meet and discuss anti-media rhetoric

A.G. Sulzberger, left, and President Trump met on July 20 to discuss media coverage of the White House.
President Trump met with the publisher of the New York Times to discuss media coverage of his administration, including his oft-repeated accusation that the media is the “enemy of the people,” Trump and the newspaper said Sunday. 

The meeting with A.G. Sulzberger occurred July 20, the White House and Times said. 

“Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad!” 

By

U.S. economy surges to 4.1% growth rate, but next it's expected to slow

Boosted by tax cuts, the U.S. economy surged this spring to grow at a robust 4.1% annual pace for its best quarterly performance since 2014, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

