Judge denies Michael Cohen's request for a gag order on Michael Avenatti

Jul. 31, 2018, 1:08 p.m.
A Los Angeles federal judge on Tuesday denied Michael Cohen’s request to impose a gag order on Michael Avenatti, saying it would violate the attorney’s right to free speech.
U.S. District Judge S. James Otero said Cohen was understandably concerned that Avenatti’s disparaging of him in frequent media interviews could affect his right to a fair trial if a federal criminal probe in New York yields formal charges against him.
But Otero said the issues involved in the litigation that he is overseeing in Los Angeles are “far less consequential” than those in the criminal case, which is outside his jurisdiction.
Jul. 31, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Federal officials said Tuesday they would make it easier for financial technology firms to operate nationwide following a
Jul. 31, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
- White House
Embattled White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has told senior aides that President Trump asked him to stay in his role through 2020.
Kelly is telling staffers that he had agreed to stay on. That's according to three White House officials Tuesday, who were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.
Kelly hit the one-year mark as Trump's chief of staff Monday. Speculation about his exit has flared for months, amid reports that Trump had cooled on the retired four-star general. Kelly is credited with bringing order to the West Wing but also grates on the freewheeling president.
Jul. 31, 2018, 8:31 a.m.
Jul. 31, 2018, 7:26 a.m.
- Immigration
L.A. Times reporter Jazmine Ulloa is at the hearing. Follow along on Twitter.
Jul. 31, 2018, 6:55 a.m.
President Trump says he is consulting with the National Rifle Assn. over whether it makes sense for a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3-D printed gun.
Trump tweeted Tuesday he is "looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public," adding that he "already spoke to NRA."
The president expressed doubt, saying "doesn't seem to make much sense!" He did not offer further details.
Jul. 31, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
Shortly after she won a seat in the
Jul. 30, 2018, 5:26 p.m.
- White House
The next writer to take a close look at the Trump presidency: Bob Woodward.
The celebrated journalist of Watergate fame has written "Fear: Trump in the White House," Simon & Schuster announced Monday. The book is coming out Sept. 11. According to the publisher, Woodward is drawing on "hundreds of hours" of interviews, along with notes, files and diaries to evoke the "harrowing life" within the White House. Over the last 40 years, Woodward has written best-selling accounts of several administrations. He and fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein teamed up on two classics about President Nixon, "All the President's Men" and "The Final Days."
"Fear" also renews a Woodward tradition that had been on hold for several years: a book about the sitting president, released during an election year.
Jul. 30, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
- White House
- Middle East
President Trump said he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."
During a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Trump said that he believes in meetings and pointed to the benefits of recent meetings with North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
The Trump administration withdrew from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran in May, saying it was too generous to Iran. The United States has vowed to boost sanctions until Iran changes its regional policies, including its support for regional militant groups.
Jul. 30, 2018, 11:16 a.m.
- White House