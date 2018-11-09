Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg out of hospital after fall

Nov. 9, 2018, 8:55 a.m.
The Supreme Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is home after being released from the hospital. She had been admitted for treatment and observation after fracturing three ribs in a fall.
The court said Ginsburg was released Friday. Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says she is “doing well” and working from home.
The court had previously said the justice fell in her office at the court on Wednesday evening and went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight.
Nov. 8, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
Democratic gun-control activist Lucy McBath has defeated Republican Rep. Karen Handel of Georgia in a suburban congressional district long considered safe for the GOP.
Handel had to seek reelection after winning her seat last year in a close special election race against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
McBath became an advocate for stricter gun laws after her son, Jordan Davis, was fatally shot at a Florida gas station in 2012 by a man angry over loud music the teenager and his friends were playing in a car.
Nov. 8, 2018, 6:21 a.m.
Nov. 7, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
The White House on Wednesday suspended the press pass of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta after he and President Trump had a heated confrontation during a news conference.
They began sparring after Acosta asked Trump about the caravan of migrants heading from Latin America to the southern U.S. border. When Acosta tried to follow up with another question, Trump said, "That's enough!" and a female White House aide unsuccessfully tried to grab the microphone from Acosta.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement accusing Acosta of "placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern," calling it "absolutely unacceptable."
Nov. 7, 2018, 10:20 a.m.
President Trump sparred with reporters at his post-election news conference, ordering several to sit down and telling another he's a "rude, terrible" person.
He told another reporter he's "not a fan of yours, either."
The president's mood turned sour Wednesday after reporters pressed him on why he referred to a migrant caravan making its way to the U.S. on foot through Mexico as an "invasion." Trump ramped up his anti-immigrant rhetoric against the caravan in the final days of the midterm elections.
Nov. 4, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Nov. 4, 2018, 8:58 p.m.
Nov. 4, 2018, 8:38 p.m.
Republican congressional candidate Young Kim greeted gubernatorial candidate John Cox's giant campaign bus, the words "HELP IS ON THE WAY" emblazoned across it, as it rolled into the parking lot outside her Rowland Heights field office.
Standing beside Cox on Saturday, Kim predicted that a string of GOP victories Tuesday would start with voters repealing the gas tax hike.
"Can you imagine Gavin Newsom being our governor? Can you imagine Gil Cisneros being your representative?" Kim asked the crowd, to loud boos and cries of "Nooo!"
Nov. 4, 2018, 8:22 p.m.
Judging from the cheers in the crowd, about half those assembled at Katie Porter’s campaign headquarters in Mission Viejo Sunday morning were old enough to remember ’70s rock ’n’ roll star Bowzer from the band Sha Na Na.
Jon Bauman, as “Bowzer” is known off stage, said it was her position on senior issues including retirement and social security that has him out supporting Porter over her opponent, incumbent Rep. Mimi Walters.
“I want you to make sure every phone is called and every door is knocked,” he told the crowd of about 80 volunteers. “There has never been a more important election.”
Nov. 4, 2018, 7:49 p.m.
Gil Cisneros got on stage with comedian Chelsea Handler on Sunday afternoon, urging his supporters to help him reach as many voters as possible to get out the vote in the 39th Congressional District, where he’s hoping to snag a seat held by retiring Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton).
“This election really is going to come down to the wire,” he said.
Within the hour, Cisneros was knocking on doors in a nearby Buena Park neighborhood full of tidy ranch-style homes with neatly trimmed lawns and within earshot of roller-coaster screams emanating from Knott’s Berry Farm.