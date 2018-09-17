Advertisement
Essential Washington
981 posts
  • White House
By Associated Press

Kellyanne Conway says Kavanaugh's accuser 'should testify under oath'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school "should testify under oath and she should do it on Capitol Hill."

She says that's up to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Conway told reporters Monday accuser Christine Blasey Ford should "not be ignored or insulted." Conway says Kavanaugh also should testify to the allegations, noting he has already provided testimony and has undergone FBI background checks.

By Jennifer Haberkorn

By

By

  • White House
By Associated Press

By

By Jennifer Haberkorn

By  and

