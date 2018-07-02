Michael Cohen signals split with President Trump in new interview

First Lady Melania Trump arrives in Tucson on June 28. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

First Lady Melania Trump said she's looking forward to speaking with Border Patrol officials and touring an intake facility in Arizona on Thursday.

The first lady said as she sat down with officials at a Border Patrol facility in Tucson that: "I'm here to support you and give my help, whatever I can," on "behalf of children and the families."

She is also expected to meet with children and local members of the community during her second trip to the border amid outrage over her husband's now-suspended policy of separating migrant children from their families when they cross the border illegally.