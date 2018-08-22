Advertisement
Essential Washington: Trump-Cohen-Manafort crisis live
922 posts
New York state subpoenas Cohen in Trump Foundation probe

Michael Cohen exits federal court in New York City on Tuesday.
Michael Cohen exits federal court in New York City on Tuesday. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

 Investigators in New York state have issued a subpoena to Michael Cohen as part of their criminal probe into the Trump Foundation.

A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s tax department confirmed the subpoena to the Associated Press on Wednesday.

The subpoena was issued after Cohen’s attorney said the longtime lawyer for President Trump has information that would be of interest to prosecutors at both the state and federal levels.

New York state attorneys want to talk to Cohen about Trump's foundation

Michael Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, has said in recent media interviews that his client may have information about the Trump Foundation that New York officials would be interested in hearing.

White House press secretary: Trump 'did nothing wrong' regarding hush money to women during 2016 campaign

A day after his former attorney Michael Cohen implicated President Trump in campaign finance violations for payoffs to women alleging affairs with him, the president’s spokeswoman insisted that “he did nothing wrong.”

“There are no charges against him,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders added during a briefing Wednesday.

She repeated those two lines multiple times amid repeated questions from reporters, adding that there “is no collusion.”

Sanders says no discussion of a pardon for Manafort

Watch live: Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds news briefing after Trump's first comments on Cohen and Manafort

Trump now facing legal assault on two fronts as prosecutors in New York and Washington take aim

After 19 tumultuous months in office, President Trump is being squeezed by legal assaults on two fronts, each of which could imperil his White House tenure.

Fox News releases excerpt from new Trump interview

Democratic National Committee says hackers unsuccessfully targeted voter database

Signs direct voters outside the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters on Oct. 24, 2016, in San Jose.
Signs direct voters outside the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters on Oct. 24, 2016, in San Jose. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The Democratic National Committee alerted the FBI on Tuesday to an attempted hack of its voter database —  two years after Russian spies compromised its computers and released thousands of emails online, throwing the party into disarray in the midst of the presidential election.

The latest effort failed, DNC officials said.

But it showed that adversaries are still determined to try to interfere in the election process, despite warnings from senior government officials, they said.

Conservative scholar suggests Trump reflect on his oath of office after Manafort tweet

President Trump’s Wednesday morning tweet praising Paul Manafort for refusing to “break” under pressure from federal prosecutors brought criticism, and not just from the left.

Adam White is a research fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution and also is the director of the Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School.

Reactions to the Paul Manafort guilty verdicts

A federal jury convicted Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for Donald Trump, of eight charges Tuesday, drawing reactions from across the political landscape.

