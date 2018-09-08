Advertisement
Essential Washington
966 posts
  • Midterm Election
By

Orange County Democrats come out to hear Obama speech

Donald Trump supporters Lee Rice and Rossean Hunter came to protest former President Obama's speech.
Donald Trump supporters Lee Rice and Rossean Hunter came to protest former President Obama's speech. (Christine Mai-Duc)

Among the hundreds of Democratic hopefuls who came to hear former President Obama give his first speech after lashing out at President Trump Friday, was a Trump supporter who came with bullhorns to protest.

"This is Orange County, this isn't Rainbow County!" he shouted.

Obama supporters, who came out for the rally in support of California’s Democratic congressional candidates tried to drown him out, yelling, "Take it back!"

Advertisement
  • Midterm Election
By

Obama to take the stage in Anaheim after calling out Trump in scathing speech

Former President Obama speaks to students Friday at the University of Illinois.
Former President Obama speaks to students Friday at the University of Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former President Obama will address hundreds of supporters Saturday in Orange County, a day after he delivered a strong indictment of President Trump and House Republicans.

Obama’s stop at the Anaheim Convention Center is being billed as his first stump speech of the midterm election, and he’s expected to appear on stage with several Democrats running in California’s most competitive House races.

Doors will open at 10 a.m., with the program expected to get underway around 10:30. Obama is expected to take the stage sometime after 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement
By

Some small business owners could avoid cap on state and local tax deduction after IRS clarifies new rules

Small business owners could avoid a new federal limit on state and local tax deductions after the Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday that rules it released last month to prevent efforts in California and other states to circumvent the cap apply only to individuals.

Read Article
By

Trump's first midterm pits a booming economy against one of history's most unpopular presidents

The midterm election now just over eight weeks away is shaping up as a seismic collision between two powerful and competing forces, a rip-roaring national economy and a deeply polarizing and unpopular president.

Read Article
  • White House
By Associated Press

Anonymous official cites Trump 'amorality' in New York Times op-ed

President Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Aug. 29.
President Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Aug. 29. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

A senior administration official is sounding an alarm about President Trump's “amorality” and “impetuous” leadership style in an unsigned opinion piece published in the New York Times. 

The newspaper describes the author of the unsigned column only as “a senior official in the Trump administration.” The White House is not immediately responding to a request for comment. 

The writer says Trump aides are aware of the president's faults and “we are trying to do what's right even when Donald Trump won't.” 

Advertisement
By

Trump's 'ultimate deal' for Middle East peace meets resistance, throwing rollout into question

Two months ago, the long-awaited release of the Trump administration’s ambitious plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, what the president has called the “ultimate deal,” seemed imminent.

Read Article

Watch live: Twitter and Facebook executives testify on Russian meddling

Read more

By Eli Stokols

Trump suggests Woodward book bombshells 'could be just made up'

President Trump sought to blunt the impact of a forthcoming book by longtime Washington journalist Bob Woodward, calling it possibly “made up” or the product of embittered aides, after a number of sensational excerpts emerged on Tuesday.

Read Article
Advertisement
By Jennifer Haberkorn  and

10 things to watch for in the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing Wednesday

The Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh started off contentiously Tuesday and will probably continue to gain steam Wednesday, with the first bout of public questioning of President Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

Read Article
By , Jennifer Haberkorn  and David G. Savage

Kavanaugh's Supreme Court hearing gets off to a combative start as Democrats protest the process

Democrats made clear Tuesday that the confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, will not go quickly or smoothly, though the chances of blocking his appointment in the GOP-led Senate remain slim.

Read Article