Orange County Democrats come out to hear Obama speech

Sep. 8, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
- Midterm Election
Among the hundreds of Democratic hopefuls who came to hear former President Obama give his first speech after lashing out at President Trump Friday, was a Trump supporter who came with bullhorns to protest.
"This is Orange County, this isn't Rainbow County!" he shouted.
Obama supporters, who came out for the rally in support of California’s Democratic congressional candidates tried to drown him out, yelling, "Take it back!"
Sep. 8, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
- Midterm Election
Former President Obama will address hundreds of supporters Saturday in Orange County, a day after he delivered a strong indictment of President Trump and House Republicans.
Obama’s stop at the Anaheim Convention Center is being billed as his first stump speech of the midterm election, and he’s expected to appear on stage with several Democrats running in California’s most competitive House races.
Doors will open at 10 a.m., with the program expected to get underway around 10:30. Obama is expected to take the stage sometime after 11:30 a.m.
Sep. 6, 2018, 6:12 a.m.
Small business owners could avoid a new federal limit on state and local tax deductions after the
Sep. 6, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
The midterm election now just over eight weeks away is shaping up as a seismic collision between two powerful and competing forces, a rip-roaring national economy and a deeply polarizing and unpopular president.
Sep. 5, 2018, 2:04 p.m.
- White House
A senior administration official is sounding an alarm about President Trump's “amorality” and “impetuous” leadership style in an unsigned opinion piece published in the New York Times.
The newspaper describes the author of the unsigned column only as “a senior official in the Trump administration.” The White House is not immediately responding to a request for comment.
The writer says Trump aides are aware of the president's faults and “we are trying to do what's right even when Donald Trump won't.”
Sep. 5, 2018, 8:14 a.m.
Two months ago, the long-awaited release of the Trump administration’s ambitious plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, what the president has called the “ultimate deal,” seemed imminent.
Sep. 5, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
Sep. 5, 2018, 6:26 a.m.
Sep. 5, 2018, 6:23 a.m.
The