Apr. 17, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
President Trump’s temporary truce with Gov. Brown didn’t last long. Tuesday, he blamed Brown for failing to reach an agreement with the administration to send members of the National Guard to the Mexican border.
“The high crime rate will only get higher,” Trump warned in a tweet.
Trump’s fight with the state thawed for a moment last week after Brown agreed to send 400 members of the guard to help along the border.
Apr. 15, 2018, 11:31 a.m.
Former First Lady Barbara Bush will not seek any additional medical treatment, according to a statement released by the office of George H.W. Bush on Sunday.
The 92-year-old who was described in the statement as "a rock in the face of her failing health," will instead focus on comfort care.
"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving,” it read.
Apr. 15, 2018, 6:38 a.m.
President Trump launched a new Twitter fusillade at ex-FBI chief James Comey on Sunday morning, again calling the former top federal law enforcement official a “slimeball” and ridiculing his actions surrounding the federal investigation of Trump’s defeated presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Trump’s tweets included a raft of unsubstantiated allegations against Comey, complete with suggestions that the former FBI director be jailed. Trump also sought to rebut Comey's claim that he had demanded personal loyalty, insisting in a tweet that “I hardly even knew this guy.”
Comey’s new book, replete with highly unflattering characterizations of Trump, is garnering wide attention in advance of its release. The president’s tweets -- which also targeted Loretta Lynch, the attorney general under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama -- came hours before a lengthy interview with the ex-FBI head was to air on ABC Sunday night.
Apr. 14, 2018, 3:40 p.m.
Apr. 14, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
Apr. 13, 2018, 6:35 p.m.
After President Trump announced an attack on Syria by the United States, France and Britain, sounds of explosions were reported in Damascus, the Syrian capital.
Apr. 13, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
President Trump on Friday night announced missile attacks on Syria to retaliate for a chemical weapons attack.
“These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster,” he said, referring to Syria’s use of chemical weapons. He spoke in a nationally televised address to announce the joint attack by the U.S., the United Kingdom and France.
“We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents,” Trump said.
Apr. 13, 2018, 6:08 p.m.
The U.S., the United Kingdom and France have launched strikes against Syria to retaliate for a chemical weapons attack.
"Chemical weapons are uniquely dangerous," President Trump says in announcing the attack. Syria's use of them are ‘crimes of a monster.’
Apr. 13, 2018, 6:02 p.m.
Attorneys for President Trump and his beleaguered personal lawyer Michael Cohen asked a federal judge on Friday for a 90-day suspension of the lawsuit filed against them by porn star Stormy Daniels.
The FBI raids on Cohen’s home, office and hotel room in New York on Monday are part of a criminal investigation that overlaps Daniels’ suit to void the contract that bars her from talking publicly about what she says was a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, the lawyers argued in court papers.
If the lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court proceeds without delay, Cohen would be forced to choose between defending himself in deposition testimony or exercising his 5th Amendment rights, the lawyers told Judge S. James Otero.