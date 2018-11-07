Advertisement
Trump spars with reporters at post-election news briefing, ordering several to sit down

President Trump assails CNN's Jim Acosta at a White House news conference.

President Trump sparred with reporters at his post-election news conference, ordering several to sit down and telling another he's a "rude, terrible" person.

He told another reporter he's "not a fan of yours, either."

The president's mood turned sour Wednesday after reporters pressed him on why he referred to a migrant caravan making its way to the U.S. on foot through Mexico as an "invasion." Trump ramped up his anti-immigrant rhetoric against the caravan in the final days of the midterm elections.

An In-N-Out thanks to volunteers

Photos: California candidates make final push ahead of midterm election

Ione Kauser of La Habra campaigns for Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox.
'I'm living one hour at a time at this point'

Republican congressional candidate Young Kim and gubernatorial candidate John Cox campaign in Rowland Heights.
Republican congressional candidate Young Kim greeted gubernatorial candidate John Cox's giant campaign bus, the words "HELP IS ON THE WAY" emblazoned across it, as it rolled into the parking lot outside her Rowland Heights field office.

Standing beside Cox on Saturday, Kim predicted that a string of GOP victories Tuesday would start with voters repealing the gas tax hike. 

"Can you imagine Gavin Newsom being our governor? Can you imagine Gil Cisneros being your representative?" Kim asked the crowd, to loud boos and cries of "Nooo!"

'It’s going to be tough out there'

Democratic candidate Katie Porter speaks to volunteers in Mission Viejo. Jon Bauman, Bowzer from the band Sha Na Na, is in the background.
Judging from the cheers in the crowd, about half those assembled at Katie Porter’s campaign headquarters in Mission Viejo Sunday morning were old enough to remember ’70s rock ’n’ roll star Bowzer from the band Sha Na Na.

Jon Bauman, as “Bowzer” is known off stage, said it was her position on senior issues including retirement and social security that has him out supporting Porter over her opponent, incumbent Rep. Mimi Walters.

“I want you to make sure every phone is called and every door is knocked,” he told the crowd of about 80 volunteers. “There has never been a more important election.”

In a bid to turn out infrequent voters, Gil Cisneros tries house visits in Buena Park

Gil Cisneros canvasses for votes Sunday in Buena Park.
Gil Cisneros got on stage with comedian Chelsea Handler on Sunday afternoon, urging his supporters to help him reach as many voters as possible to get out the vote in the 39th Congressional District, where he’s hoping to snag a seat held by retiring Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton).

“This election really is going to come down to the wire,” he said. 

Within the hour, Cisneros was knocking on doors in a nearby Buena Park neighborhood full of tidy ranch-style homes with neatly trimmed lawns and within earshot of roller-coaster screams emanating from Knott’s Berry Farm.

Knocking on 97 doors per minute

Central Valley Republicans say they want candidates who focus on water

Water for farmers and support for local businesses were among the top issues for Republicans gathered in Modesto on Sunday at a campaign rally for Congressman Jeff Denham and gubernatorial candidate John Cox.

Vote for Our Lives rally at UC Irvine

In this Central Valley district, candidates don't mention Trump or his wall. Instead, it's 'build water storage!'

Republican Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) meets with supporters in Modesto.
Republican Rep. Jeff Denham and California gubernatorial candidate John Cox on Sunday called for a repeal of the state’s gas tax increase and underscored the need to expand roads and add jobs.

Stumping in Modesto, where Cox’s bus made a stop at Denham’s campaign headquarters, the two made little mention of President Trump in an area where Democrats hold a slight edge in registered voters. Their most passionate pleas were to bring water to Central Valley farmers and to build not a wall along the border with Mexico but greater storage capacity.

“We need to have our water, and we need to make sure that we have a candidate that will fight for the Valley,” Denham said.