President Trump tweets praise for Senate vote to advance Kavanaugh nomination

President Trump stoked what has become a searingly divisive debate on Tuesday night when, before a political rally of thousands in Mississippi, he went beyond defending Brett Kavanaugh to mocking the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. Just days ago, he had praised her as “a very credible witness.”

For an extended time, to his audience’s laughter and applause, Trump feigned the voices of Ford and a senator interrogating her. Mimicking Ford, he said, “I had one beer!” Playing the senator, he then asked how she got home, how she got to the house where she was allegedly attacked, where is it? To each question, Trump-as-Ford answered, “I don’t remember!” and finally “she” objects, “But I had one beer! That's the only thing I remember!”