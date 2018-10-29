Advertisement
Essential Washington
1087 posts
  • White House
By Associated Press

President Trump will visit Pittsburgh to mourn synagogue massacre, White House says

Thousands of mourners attended a vigil for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting on Sunday in Squirrel Hill.
Thousands of mourners attended a vigil for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting on Sunday in Squirrel Hill. (Michael M. Santiago / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via Associated Press)

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit Pennsylvania on Tuesday to mourn a synagogue massacre that left 11 people dead.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Trump will go "to express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community."

There have been mixed responses to Trump's plan to visit.

Advertisement
  • White House

Watch live: Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds first White House press briefing after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Advertisement
By Associated Press

Suspicious package addressed to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters intercepted

CNN President Jeff Zucker says another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office.

Zucker announced that there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.

Atlanta police have confirmed they responded to a report of a suspicious package at a post office Monday morning.

Sen. Bernie Sanders stumps for Mike Levin

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) stopped in Oceanside on Friday to stump for Mike Levin, a Democrat running to flip retiring Rep. Darrell Issa’s seat from the Republican column. 

The senator hit familiar notes from the outset, calling for the overturn of the Supreme Court’s  “disastrous” Citizens United decision and the raising of the national minimum wage to $15 per hour.

“Today, we tell corporate America that we, Mike and I and others, are going to stop this corporate greed and create an economy that’s going to work for the middle class,” he said. 

Read more

By

Suspicious package intended for Sen. Kamala Harris discovered in Sacramento

Federal and local authorities on Friday were examining a suspicious package that was addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and discovered at a mail facility in Sacramento.

Read Article
Advertisement
By Associated Press

Bomb scare rattles those touched by past political violence

Alfred Murrah Federal Building, Oklahoma City
Alfred Murrah Federal Building, Oklahoma City (Associated Press)

No one has been hurt or killed — at least, not yet. But the wave of mail bombs targeting prominent Democrats this week has angered and dismayed some of the people affected personally by past acts of political violence in the United States.

In the past 60 years alone, there have been scores of deadly incidents motivated by ideology. The perpetrators range from Ku Klux Klan racists to members of the far-left Weather Underground to antiabortion extremists who killed abortion-providing doctors.

The mail-bomb scare has reopened old wounds for Lisa McNair, whose life was shaped by a deadly blast that occurred a year before she was born: the Klan bombing that killed four black girls at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 15, 1963. Her sister, Denise, just 11 years old, was the youngest victim.

  • White House

Watch live: President Trump to address bomb package investigation at Young Black Leadership Summit

By Associated Press

Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper says suspicious packages ‘definitely domestic terrorism’

(Jim Watson / AFP/Getty Images)

Former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper says he is not surprised he has been targeted with a suspicious package.

Clapper told CNN Friday morning that the devices sent to prominent critics of President Trump in recent days were "definitely domestic terrorism."

Two officials told the Associated Press that a package was discovered at a postal facility in Midtown Manhattan. One official said it was addressed to Clapper. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement
  • White House
  • Russia
By Associated Press

Putin invited to visit Washington next year, Bolton says

John Bolton at a news briefing in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Oct. 26.
John Bolton at a news briefing in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Oct. 26. (Shakh Aivazov / Associated Press)

National security advisor John Bolton said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit Washington next year.

Bolton said in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia: "We have invited President Putin to Washington after the first of the year for, basically, a full day of consultations."

He said no date has been set.

By

Michael Bloomberg drops $9.5 million on ads targeting GOP Reps. Rohrabacher and Knight in midterm election

Michael Bloomberg’s political action committee has launched a major ad campaign aimed at unseating Republican Reps. Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa and Steve Knight of Palmdale.

Read Article