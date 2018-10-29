President Trump will visit Pittsburgh to mourn synagogue massacre, White House says

Oct. 29, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
- White House
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit Pennsylvania on Tuesday to mourn a synagogue massacre that left 11 people dead.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Trump will go "to express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community."
There have been mixed responses to Trump's plan to visit.
Oct. 29, 2018, 10:59 a.m.
- White House
Oct. 29, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
CNN President Jeff Zucker says another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office.
Zucker announced that there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.
Atlanta police have confirmed they responded to a report of a suspicious package at a post office Monday morning.
Oct. 27, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) stopped in Oceanside on Friday to stump for Mike Levin, a Democrat running to flip retiring Rep. Darrell Issa’s seat from the Republican column.
The senator hit familiar notes from the outset, calling for the overturn of the Supreme Court’s “disastrous” Citizens United decision and the raising of the national minimum wage to $15 per hour.
“Today, we tell corporate America that we, Mike and I and others, are going to stop this corporate greed and create an economy that’s going to work for the middle class,” he said.
Oct. 26, 2018, 9:29 a.m.
Federal and local authorities on Friday were examining a suspicious package that was addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and discovered at a mail facility in Sacramento.
Oct. 26, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
No one has been hurt or killed — at least, not yet. But the wave of mail bombs targeting prominent Democrats this week has angered and dismayed some of the people affected personally by past acts of political violence in the United States.
In the past 60 years alone, there have been scores of deadly incidents motivated by ideology. The perpetrators range from Ku Klux Klan racists to members of the far-left Weather Underground to antiabortion extremists who killed abortion-providing doctors.
The mail-bomb scare has reopened old wounds for Lisa McNair, whose life was shaped by a deadly blast that occurred a year before she was born: the Klan bombing that killed four black girls at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 15, 1963. Her sister, Denise, just 11 years old, was the youngest victim.
Oct. 26, 2018, 8:51 a.m.
- White House
Oct. 26, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
Former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper says he is not surprised he has been targeted with a suspicious package.
Clapper told CNN Friday morning that the devices sent to prominent critics of President Trump in recent days were "definitely domestic terrorism."
Two officials told the Associated Press that a package was discovered at a postal facility in Midtown Manhattan. One official said it was addressed to Clapper. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Oct. 26, 2018, 8:02 a.m.
- White House
- Russia
National security advisor John Bolton said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit Washington next year.
Bolton said in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia: "We have invited President Putin to Washington after the first of the year for, basically, a full day of consultations."
He said no date has been set.
Oct. 26, 2018, 7:29 a.m.
Michael Bloomberg’s political action committee has launched a major ad campaign aimed at unseating Republican Reps. Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa and Steve Knight of Palmdale.