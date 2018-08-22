Advertisement
Essential Washington: Trump-Cohen-Manafort crisis live
White House press secretary: Trump 'did nothing wrong' regarding hush money to women during 2016 campaign

A day after his former attorney Michael Cohen implicated President Trump in campaign finance violations for payoffs to women alleging affairs with him, the president’s spokeswoman insisted that “he did nothing wrong.”

“There are no charges against him,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders added during a briefing Wednesday.

She repeated those two lines multiple times amid repeated questions from reporters, adding that there “is no collusion.”

Sanders says no discussion of a pardon for Manafort

Watch live: Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds news briefing after Trump's first comments on Cohen and Manafort

Trump now facing legal assault on two fronts as prosecutors in New York and Washington take aim

After 19 tumultuous months in office, President Trump is being squeezed by legal assaults on two fronts, each of which could imperil his White House tenure.

Fox News releases excerpt from new Trump interview

By Ellen Nakashima  and Craig Timberg

Democratic National Committee says hackers unsuccessfully targeted voter database

Signs direct voters outside the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters on Oct. 24, 2016, in San Jose.
Signs direct voters outside the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters on Oct. 24, 2016, in San Jose. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The Democratic National Committee alerted the FBI on Tuesday to an attempted hack of its voter database —  two years after Russian spies compromised its computers and released thousands of emails online, throwing the party into disarray in the midst of the presidential election.

The latest effort failed, DNC officials said.

But it showed that adversaries are still determined to try to interfere in the election process, despite warnings from senior government officials, they said.

Conservative scholar suggests Trump reflect on his oath of office after Manafort tweet

President Trump’s Wednesday morning tweet praising Paul Manafort for refusing to “break” under pressure from federal prosecutors brought criticism, and not just from the left.

Adam White is a research fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution and also is the director of the Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School.

Reactions to the Paul Manafort guilty verdicts

A federal jury convicted Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for Donald Trump, of eight charges Tuesday, drawing reactions from across the political landscape.

Manafort convictions show Mueller's probe is no 'witch hunt.' But Cohen's plea is what Trump should fear

In finding former Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort guilty of serious financial crimes, a federal jury on Tuesday not only ratified much of the case offered by prosecutors in a complicated trial; it also made it harder for President Trump to discredit the larger investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III. This was no “witch hunt.”

By Eli Stokols ,  and

Cohen and Manafort are guilty. And Trump faces a reckoning

In nearly simultaneous proceedings in two courtrooms 240 miles apart Tuesday, all eyes turned to the man who wasn't there.

