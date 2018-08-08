Primary win sets up Rashida Tlaib to be the first Muslim woman elected to Congress

Aug. 8, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
- Congress
Former Michigan state Rep. Rashida Tlaib has won the Democratic nomination to run unopposed for the House seat long held by former Rep. John Conyers, setting her up to become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress.
No Republicans or third-party candidates ran in Tuesday's District 13 primary race, meaning Tlaib is set to win the seat in November's election and begin serving a full two-year term in January. The special primary race to serve the last two months of Conyers' term was still too close to call as of early Wednesday morning, with Tlaib and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones neck and neck. The winner of that race also will run unopposed in November's election.
Tlaib, 42, served in the Michigan House from 2009 until 2014. She defeated five other candidates to win the nomination to run for a full term representing the heavily Democratic district, which covers much of Detroit and some of its suburbs.
Aug. 8, 2018, 8:54 a.m.
- Midterm Election
A seven-term prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County who gained national attention for his handling of the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., lost a primary challenge Tuesday to a black Ferguson councilman, according to unofficial results.
With the votes counted from all precincts, the county reported Wesley Bell with a 57% to 43% victory over 67-year-old Bob McCulloch in the Democratic primary. No Republicans were on the ballot, making Bell all but certain to win in November.
Bell, 43, is an attorney and former municipal judge and prosecutor. He was elected councilman in 2015 as protests continued to rage over Brown's death.
Aug. 8, 2018, 8:47 a.m.
The steady march of new so-called right-to-work laws in Republican-led states hit a wall in Missouri, where voters resoundingly rejected a measure that could have weakened union finances after national and local labor groups poured millions of dollars into the campaign against it.
Missouri's law against compulsory union fees was defeated Tuesday by a 2-to-1 margin, nearly a year after the measure adopted by the state's Republican governor and Legislature had been scheduled to take effect. It was put hold after unions successfully petitioned to force a public referendum.
The election results effectively vetoed the Missouri measure and halted a string of stinging losses for organized labor. Since 2012, five other once historically strong union states had adopted laws limiting mandatory union fees as Republicans gained strength in state capitols, raising the total to 27 states with such laws.
Aug. 8, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
Aug. 6, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
The government's star witness in the financial fraud trial of Paul Manafort testified Monday that he embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the former Trump campaign chairman and told jurors he and Manafort committed crimes together.
Richard Gates has been regarded as a crucial witness for the government ever since he pleaded guilty this year to two felony charges and agreed to cooperate in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
In the beginning of a hugely anticipated courtroom showdown, Gates told jurors that he siphoned off the money without Manafort's knowledge by filing false expense reports. He also admitted to concealing millions of dollars in foreign bank accounts on Manafort's behalf and to falsifying loan applications and other documents to help Manafort obtain more in bank loans.
Aug. 6, 2018, 2:25 p.m.
Aug. 4, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Aug. 4, 2018, 7:43 a.m.
- Immigration
A federal judge has reaffirmed his ruling that the Trump administration must reinstate the program that has shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.
The ruling has no immediate effect because U.S. District Judge John D. Bates in Washington gave the administration 20 days to decide if it wants to appeal.
In April, the judge gave the government 90 days to restate its argument to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. In a 25-page ruling on Friday, he said the administration failed to change his mind.
Aug. 3, 2018, 8:19 a.m.
Aug. 2, 2018, 1:32 p.m.
- White House
Ivanka Trump said Thursday that the low point of her White House tenure surrounded the separation of migrant children from detained family members, saying she was "vehemently against family separation" but immigration was "incredibly complex as a topic."
The senior White House advisor also said she doesn't view the news media as "the enemy of the people," breaking with one of her father's frequent attacks on the press.
President Trump dropped the immigration policy more than a month ago after widespread condemnation from Democrats and Republicans. Ivanka Trump remained quiet publicly in the early days of the border crisis, but the president said she privately urged him to find a solution. She tweeted her thanks after he signed an executive order designed to keep families together.