Remember when Trump tweeted that he was happy with his lawyers? That didn't last long.

Rod Rosenstein speaks May 1 in Washington (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein is taking aim at Republican lawmakers who have drafted articles of impeachment against him, saying that he would not comment on documents "that nobody has the courage to put their name on" and asserting that he will not change his behavior in the face of threats.

"I think they should understand by now that the Department of Justice is not going to be extorted," Rosenstein said Tuesday. "We're going to do what's required by the rule of law, and any kind of threats that anybody makes are not going to affect the way we do our job."

Rosenstein's comments came at the end of a wide-ranging conversation at the Newseum in Washington to commemorate Law Day, which happened to fall a day after the Washington Post reported that conservative allies of President Trump had drafted impeachment articles against the Justice Department's No. 2 official.