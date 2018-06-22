Rep. Ted Lieu plays audio of sobbing children from migrant detention center on House floor

Jun. 22, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) caused a stir on the House floor Friday when he played audio of sobbing children in a migrant detention center crying out for their parents.
He was quickly gaveled by the presiding officer, Rep. Karen Handel (R-Ga.), who told him to stop playing the audio because it was against House rules.
Lieu responded that Americans need to hear what was going on at the center.
Jun. 22, 2018, 9:31 a.m.
About two dozen people gathered Friday morning outside the Virginia home of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in response to the Trump administration's policy on separating children from their parents at the border.
According to an organizer of the protest, Nielsen was seen leaving through the back door of the home, in Alexandria, as the protest wound down around 8:30 a.m. It lasted about an hour.
Nielsen has become the face of President Trump's family separation policy, which he halted in an executive order Wednesday. At least 2,500 immigrant children have been separated from their families over the past six weeks at the border.
Jun. 22, 2018, 6:59 a.m.
With an early morning tweet, President Trump put the likely final nail in the coffin of an immigration measure supported by the House GOP leadership, saying that lawmakers shouldn't bother with legislation he had claimed to support just days before.
"Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November," Trump tweeted, forecasting that the GOP would gain seats in the midterm election.
Trump has shown consistent inconsistency on the proposal. Last Friday, he said during a television interview that he opposed it. Hours later, the White House reversed course, saying he supported it.
Jun. 21, 2018, 7:24 a.m.
In a billion-dollar victory for states, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday, 5-4, that states may impose sales taxes on internet businesses, even if they don't have physical locations in that state.
Jun. 21, 2018, 3:11 a.m.
Jun. 20, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
Several polls taken in recent weeks have found widespread public rejection of the Trump administration’s now-abandoned policy of separating children from parents when families are caught crossing the border illegally.
But at least one survey found that President Trump’s core supporters — those who voted for him during the GOP primaries in 2016 — were supportive of the idea. That suggests, as some of Trump’s advisors have said, that the policy was popular with his voters even as it was clearly political trouble for Republicans in some swing congressional districts.
A poll by Quinnipiac University, taken June 14-17, found that the public opposed separating parents from children by 27%-66%. Republicans in that poll supported the policy 55%-35%, while Democrats opposed it 91%-7%.
Jun. 20, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Jun. 20, 2018, 2:13 p.m.
Jun. 20, 2018, 6:41 a.m.
Jun. 20, 2018, 6:11 a.m.
About a dozen protesters heckled Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about the Trump administration's immigration policy as she ate dinner at a Mexican restaurant in Washington.
The protesters entered MXDC Cocina Mexicana Tuesday and chanted "Shame!" and "End family separation!"
In a video posted on Facebook by Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, the protesters yelled, "if kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace."