House Republicans release Russia report that Democrats claim is a whitewash

Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) played a leading role in the House Intelligence Committee's Russia investigation. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee on Friday released their hotly contested report on Russian interference in the presidential election, concluding there was no conspiracy between President Trump or his allies and Moscow.

“While the Committee found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded, coordinated, or conspired with the Russian government, the investigation did find poor judgment and ill-considered actions by the Trump and Clinton campaigns,” the report said.

Among those bad decisions, Republicans said, was the meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016, in which Donald Trump Jr. hosted a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton. No information was provided, Trump Jr. later said.