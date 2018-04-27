House Republicans release Russia report that Democrats claim is a whitewash

Apr. 27, 2018, 7:13 a.m.
- Russia
Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee on Friday released their hotly contested report on Russian interference in the presidential election, concluding there was no conspiracy between President Trump or his allies and Moscow.
“While the Committee found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded, coordinated, or conspired with the Russian government, the investigation did find poor judgment and ill-considered actions by the Trump and Clinton campaigns,” the report said.
Among those bad decisions, Republicans said, was the meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016, in which Donald Trump Jr. hosted a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton. No information was provided, Trump Jr. later said.
Apr. 27, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
The nation’s economic growth slowed in the first three months of the year despite the large tax cuts kicking in, raising new questions about whether the U.S. can reach the levels
Apr. 26, 2018, 12:56 p.m.
President Trump just can’t quit TV.
During a half-hour telephone interview on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, Trump offered a new spin on his frequent media criticism, assailing “fake news” yet insisting he has found the path to sanity by avoiding that which he has long seemed to adore.
“I don’t watch them at all,” Trump claimed at one point, referring to networks he dislikes, CNN and NBC. In the next sentence he made an exception for a CNN town hall on Wednesday featuring the FBI director he fired, James B. Comey.
Apr. 26, 2018, 10:56 a.m.
Rep.
Apr. 26, 2018, 9:56 a.m.
- White House
President Trump’s long-delayed visit to the United Kingdom has been scheduled for July 13, 18 months into his presidency that has been notable for its occasional tensions with America’s closest ally.
The two governments on Thursday announced the trip for Trump to hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May.
“Further details will be set out in due course,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.
Apr. 26, 2018, 5:15 a.m.
- White House
President Trump’s White House physician, Adm. Ronny Jackson, on Thursday withdrew his nomination to serve as secretary of Veterans Affairs, citing the “distraction” from a string of what he termed “completely false and fabricated” allegations.
“While I will forever be grateful for the trust and confidence President Trump has placed in me by giving me this opportunity, I am regretfully withdrawing my nomination to be Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Jackson wrote in a statement released by the White House.
Jackson served three presidents as a White House doctor but was an unorthodox pick for the VA job, which requires managing a massive federal bureaucracy.
Apr. 25, 2018, 3:44 p.m.
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions refused to tell Congress on Wednesday whether he had stepped aside from supervising the federal investigation into President Trump’s personal lawyer in New York, or say whether he had discussed the sensitive inquiry with the president or his aides.
Sessions, testifying before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, rebuffed questions about the Justice Department’s investigation into Michael Cohen, the president’s longtime personal attorney and trusted fixer.
Asked whether he had discussed the Cohen investigation with Trump or White House staff members, Sessions started to answer, “I don’t think in any significant…” but then said he shouldn’t reveal his conversations with the president.
Apr. 25, 2018, 2:10 p.m.
The nation’s acting consumer financial watchdog delivered some good news and lobbying advice this week to the bankers he regulates: He would like to cut off public access to a database of consumer complaints and suggested the industry donate to lawmakers to convince them to weaken his agency’s authority.
Apr. 25, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
The United States has slipped again among countries in an annual ranking of freedom of the press, according to a study that says a “climate of hatred” is growing worldwide toward the news media.
Citing the Trump administration among other nations’ governments, the international advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said on Wednesday, “More and more democratically elected leaders no longer see the media as part of democracy’s essential underpinning, but as an adversary to which they openly display their aversion.”
The United States fell to 45th place from 43rd last year, out of 180 countries that the reporters’ organization ranks. Norway is in first place for the second consecutive year, and North Korea is last, as it has been for years.