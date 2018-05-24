Advertisement
Summit cancellation gives Trump more time to ponder Mueller interview

As President Trump’s lawyer acknowledged on Thursday, the president has one less excuse to put off an interview with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III now that he has cancelled his summit with North Korea’s leader.

Trump announced on Thursday that he was pulling out of the summit with Kim Jong Un, which had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor representing the president, said that frees up some time in his schedule. 

How the Supreme Court is invoking a 1925 law to restrict workers' rights today

In 1925, at the behest of New York merchants, Congress passed the Federal Arbitration Act to uphold as “valid, irrevocable and enforceable” the contracts they had negotiated for shipping and delivering goods. They agreed to settle disputes through private arbitration, which was seen as quicker and cheaper than going to court.

Moderate Republicans pushing for immigration vote give leaders until June 7 to reach a deal

Moderate Republicans are giving their colleagues until June 7 to find a legislative fix for the legal status of people brought to the country illegally as children, or they will try to use a special process to force a vote over the GOP leaders’ objections, Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) said Thursday.

Trump signs bipartisan bill rolling back some Dodd-Frank bank regulations

President Trump on Thursday signed bipartisan legislation rolling back some of the Dodd-Frank financial rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, touting another victory for his deregulatory agenda.

Trump opens door to diplomacy with North Korea

President Trump said he is “waiting” to see if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will again “engage in constructive dialogue.” 

Trump opened the door for diplomacy Thursday just hours after he canceled a summit with Kim scheduled for next month in Singapore. 

But he insisted that Kim reach out, placing the blame on the North Korean leader for the collapse of negotiations. 

Pompeo won't say whether South Korea was notified ahead of summit decision

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he was involved in discussions late Wednesday and early Thursday that led to President Trump's decision to pull out of a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But, he would not say exactly which, if any, other countries were given a heads up on the decision, including South Korea. 

“I don't want to get into who all we notified,” he told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, adding: “The White House will speak to that at the appropriate time.” 

However, Pompeo, who met at the State Department on Wednesday with China's foreign minister, did say that he had not spoken to Chinese officials since the decision was made. 

South Korea trying to figure out Trump's aim after summit cancellation

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office says it is trying to figure out President Trump's intentions in canceling a summit next month with North Korea's leader. 

Moon played a prominent role in planning for the summit with Kim Jong Un, which was scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. 

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency quoted a presidential office spokesman as saying South Korea’s leaders “are trying to figure out what President Trump's intention is and the exact meaning of it.” 

Trump cancels his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

President Trump has canceled the planned June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Trump has canceled the planned June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in recent statements from Pyongyang.

In a letter released from the White House, Trump urged Kim to "call me or write" if he changes his mind. "This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history," he added. 