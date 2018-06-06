Trump accuses media of spreading 'unfair' and 'vicious' rumors about the First Lady's absence

Jun. 6, 2018, 7:41 a.m.
President Trump blasted "the Fake News Media" in two tweets early Wednesday for fanning speculation about First Lady Melania Trump, who hasn't been seen in public for more than three weeks following a medical procedure last month.
"The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania," Trump tweeted. "During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!"
He followed that up with a second tweet, claiming that some reporters saw Mrs. Trump headed to a White House meeting and withheld the information to propel conspiracy theories about her health.
Jun. 6, 2018, 6:53 a.m.
President Trump tweeted congratulations Wednesday morning to Republican John Cox on advancing in the race for governor.
The multimillionaire had 26% of the vote, with 95% of precincts reporting Wednesday morning. He will face Democrat Gavin Newsom on the November ballot.
Jun. 5, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
Jun. 5, 2018, 6:16 a.m.
President Trump was busy with his Twitter finger Tuesday morning and suggested that he was especially embarrassed by an expected snub from the vast majority of players for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, a turn that prompted him to disinvite the entire team.
Trump decided late Monday, less than 24 hours before the visit, to hold a celebration for the Eagles without allowing the team to come. Fewer than 10 players out of a group of more than 70 eligible had been expected to attend, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Trump, in a statement and several tweets since then, tried to cast the cancellation as a dispute over the recent decision by the NFL to require players to either stand for the national anthem or wait in the locker room. He said the White House would hold an alternate celebration for the fans “where we will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music…no escaping to the Locker Rooms!”
Jun. 5, 2018, 5:36 a.m.
President Trump, not for the first time, claimed early Tuesday that job creation has set a record under his watch. Even with last week’s good jobs report for May, he is still wrong.
On Twitter the president exclaimed, “May be the best economy in the history of our country. Record Jobs numbers. Nice!”
Actually, 2.966 million jobs have been created during Trump’s first 16 months in office, since his first full month in February 2017 — a good number but nearly 500,000 fewer jobs than the 3.452 million jobs created in the final 16 months under President Obama.
Jun. 4, 2018, 5:55 p.m.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses in his ongoing criminal cases, prosecutors said Monday as they asked a federal judge to consider revoking his house arrest.
In a court filing, prosecutors working for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III wrote that Manafort and one of his associates had "repeatedly" contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony. The contacts occurred this year, shortly after a grand jury returned a new indictment against Manafort and while he was confined to his home, prosecutors said.
Court documents do not name Manafort's associate, but they refer to him as "Person A" and note the pseudonym is consistent with previous filings in the case. In earlier filings, Person A has referred to Konstantin Kilimnik, a longtime Manafort associate who prosecutors have said has ties to Russian intelligence.
Jun. 4, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
First Lady Melania Trump attended a White House event honoring Gold Star families on Monday in her first appearance in more than three weeks after a kidney procedure.
The first lady joined the president at a reception to honor families of those killed during military service. Out of respect for the families, the White House did not allow journalists to cover the event, meaning the first lady was seen in the flesh only by the families and administration officials who attended.
Others had to wait for photos and video to hit social media — and it didn't take long before that happened.
Jun. 4, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
In the head-snapping drama of the off-again, on-again U.S.-North Korea summit, the unpredictable lead actors,
Jun. 4, 2018, 7:19 a.m.
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. By a 7-2 vote, the majority said he was a victim of religious discrimination.
Jun. 4, 2018, 6:21 a.m.
President Trump asserted for the first time Monday that he has “the absolute right” to pardon himself, a marker laid down in a tweet on the morning of his 500th day in office.
Minutes later, he fired off another new claim: that the appointment of the special counsel for the Russia investigation, Robert S. Mueller III, is “totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL.”
"The appointment of the Special Councel [sic] is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!" the president tweeted.