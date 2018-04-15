Trump again denounces 'slimeball' Comey, lauds Syria strikes

Former FBI director James Comey and President Trump (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty)

President Trump launched a new Twitter fusillade at ex-FBI chief James Comey on Sunday morning, again calling the former top federal law enforcement official a “slimeball” and ridiculing his actions surrounding the federal investigation of Trump’s defeated presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Comey’s new book, replete with highly unflattering characterizations of Trump, is garnering wide attention in advance of its release. The president’s tweets -- which also targeted Loretta Lynch, the attorney general under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama -- came hours before a lengthy interview with the ex-FBI head was to air on ABC Sunday night.

In his book, Comey acknowledged that he might have been influenced by the assumption that Clinton would win the 2016 election when he spoke publicly about the investigation shortly before the vote, writing that he feared her presidency would be tainted if he did not fully air allegations against her.

Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Comey throws AG Lynch “under the bus!” Why can’t we all find out what happened on the tarmac in the back of the plane with Wild Bill and Lynch? Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary. No golf and grandkids talk (give us all a break)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018