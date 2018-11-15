Trump aide departs West Wing after rebuke from Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump arrives at the Chateau de Versailles outside Paris on Nov. 11. (Alain Jocard / AFP/Getty Images)

First Lady Melania Trump’s office said she wants Mira Ricardel, the deputy national security advisor, ousted from the White House.

“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement in response to a question about reports the first lady had sought Ricardel’s removal.

Ricardel is the top deputy to national security advisor John Bolton. She drew the first lady’s wrath after threatening to withhold National Security Council resources during Melania Trump’s trip to Africa last month unless Ricardel was included in her entourage, one person familiar with the matter said.